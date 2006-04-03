Shoplogix Offers Real time Factory Floor Information

Oakville, Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- The only way to gain real time factory floor information is to ensure a technology that includes these functions:



• Connect to any plant floor equipment

• Web-based reporting

• Email notifications & alarming

• Integrate with enterprise systems

• Remotely manage hundreds of machines

• Automate data entry



It is essential that the technology can connect to any plant floor equipment that has serial, digital, or analog outputs.



This factory floor information can only be effectively achieved with web-based reporting. This functionality allows manufacturers these benefits:

• Obtain real-time immediate access to plant floor information.

• Each device is given an IP address to enable direct access from any PC using a web browser.

• View real-time or historical data for each device by selecting specific data/time ranges or production shifts.

• All data can be exported to an Excel spreadsheet for further analysis.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



