Champion Brands Looks Ahead with SAE 0W-16

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Champion, an ISO 9001-2008 registered company, is one of the first independent lube manufacturers to offer this new API SN licensable product designed primarily for fuel economy and performance. The SAE 0W-16 complies with the latest global regulations driving lower vehicle emission targets and subsequent vehicle efficiency.



OEMs such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan and Mitsubishi are developing new engine technologies and looking for a lubricant solution as an enabler and a direct contributor to fuel economy. One way to achieve this is through the use of lower viscosity fluids lighter than the viscosity grade 0W-20.



"Engine oil development occurs hand in hand with engine testing and design", states Karl Dedolph, Director of Sales & Marketing at Champion. "The oil viscosity is determined by the engine function and tolerances. Key considerations are wear resistance, hydraulic actuation, oil consumption, additive retention, catalyst protection, durability, sludge & deposit control and fuel economy."



"Champion's SAE 0W-16 motor oil, available to private label customers, exceeds API SN," added Dedolph. "It is formulated with a rich combination of proprietary chemistries to deliver a superior performance."



About Champion

Located in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, Champion's 450,000 square foot plant accommodates more than 1.4 million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail siding. The plant has 10 filling lines and two in-house blow molding assembly lines to produce HDPE and PVC bottles. The facility also contains state of the art volumetric and net-weight filling capabilities.



Champion has thirty-three blending tanks, ranging from 5,000 to 34,000 gallons, feeding an elaborate pigging system designed to prevent cross product contamination. Champion's blow molding operation has the capabilities to produce HDPE and PVC bottles in sizes ranging from 4 oz. to 2.5 gallons in a wide range of colors. Champion's bottle production utilizes 10% regrind material, essentially reusing and recycling otherwise unusable plastic.



Seven lubricant filling lines package numerous types of engine motor oils, hydraulic fluids, diesel motor oils, fuel additives, and specialty automotive fluids including power steering fluid, brake fluid, and tire sealant. Each line has specific types of products that it can package.



Champion has a state of the art research and testing laboratory. While the lab's primary function is to test the performance of products before they are packaged, the lab also has the tools and test equipment to perform complex analysis of fluid composition.



Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion private label capabilities contact Karl Dedolph, Director of Sales & Marketing. 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com