New 4 Part Interview Series on Wise-Anderson Protocol for Chronic Pelvic Pain

Occidental, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --The National Center for Pelvic Pain Research (NCPPR) (http://www.pelvicpainhelp.com), is set to release a four-part interview series chronicling the history of the Wise-Anderson protocol for prostatitis and chronic pelvic pain syndromes.



The Wise-Anderson Protocol is a pioneering protocol for the understanding and treatment of chronic pelvic pain syndromes in men and women that was originally developed in Stanford University's Department of Urology and was originally dubbed the Stanford Protocol on the internet. This new 4 part interview series provides a detailed perspective into the history of the Wise-Anderson Protocol through a group discussion with its developers. The disorders that are treated by this methodology have a variety of names – prostatitis, chronic prostatitis, chronic pelvic pain syndrome, levator ani syndrome pelvic floor dysfunction, chronic proctalgia, and interstitial cystitis, among other diagnostic categories.



Drs. Wise and Anderson's book, A Headache in the Pelvis, now available in an expanded 6th edition, contains a comprehensive description and analysis of muscle-based pelvic pain, its etiology, its perpetuating factors, and the pioneering concept of treating the muscles of the pelvic floor rather than the organs in these conditions.



In a significant paradigm shift, the Wise-Anderson Protocol demystifies the different diagnoses of muscle based pelvic pain and dysfunction, understanding them as one condition and treating the problem with one enhanced treatment protocol. The results of the Wise-Anderson Protocol (Stanford Protocol) have been published in prominent urologic and pain journals. The Wise-Anderson Protocol continues to offer new hope to patients who have previously had to live with no solution for their debilitating pain. The interview series provides additional information and insight to both the medical and patient community regarding the shift in the understanding and treatment of chronic pelvic pain syndromes.



About The National Center For Pelvic Pain Research

The National Center for Pelvic Pain Research (NCPPR) is a center dedicated to treating pelvic pain syndromes in both men and women offering regular intensive immersion clinics where patients are trained in self-treatment to make them independent of the need for further professional help.



You can learn more by visiting: http://www.pelvicpainhelp.com



