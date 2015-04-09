ECHO Protection Technologies Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Complete the Development of ECHO TLC-02

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --All communities around the world are greatly concerned about the health, safety and well-being of its children and young people. The number of reported incidents of child abuse and neglect has experienced a sharp rise in the recent years. Though parents and carers can be held accountable for the children's safety and welfare, ECHO Protection Technologies believes that it is the responsibility of the whole community to protect children and young people from abuse and neglect.



ECHO Protection Technologies feels that in ECHO TLC-02, they have created exactly what the present situation demands. With this highly sophisticated device, parents will have the freedom to track, locate, and communicate with their child anywhere, anytime. Functionally speaking, this device is a combination of mobile phone, GPS, and RFID technology, creating a comprehensive mobile GPS tracking, locating, and communicating device.



Some of the most useful features of ECHO TLC-02 are

- Closed circuit communication that allows only pre-set family and 'safe' number calling.

- The SOS function has three user defined numbers. When activated, the device dials the preset SOS numbers three times in turn or until someone answers.

- Once activated, the highly sensitive GPS/AGPS/LBS multiple locating system tracks and locates the ECHO device.

- Preset the location and size for up to five 'safe' or 'unsafe' GEO (virtual) fence zones.

- The voice monitoring function can be activated by a text message from one of the preset numbers to the ECHO device.

- GPS working time periods can be set for successful uploading of GPS data.

- Built-in RFID (radio frequency identification) capacity.



ECHO Protection Technologies has already completed all the hard work and are almost ready to start mass-producing ECHO TLC-02. Just by making some refinements, they should be ready to bring the device to the market. The company has just started an Indiegogo campaign seeking $50,000.00 to pay for

- App Design and Improvements

- Monitoring platform improvements

- Advance Production Materials

- Firmware Refinement

- Certifications - FCC, CE,

- Worldwide marketing materials



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1CsWXVz



About ECHO TLC-02

ECHO TLC-02 is a is a combination of mobile phone, GPS, and RFID technology, creating a comprehensive mobile GPS tracking, locating, and communicating device to keep track of all the important people in life, and to give people the peace of mind they need and deserve.