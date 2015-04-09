Miller IDS Chosen for State-of-the-Art Printer

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Miller Imaging & Digital Solutions has been selected by RTI Digital, the leading designers and developers of Memjet printers, to utilize, sell and service its new RTI Vortex 4200 Printer. As the only printer in Central Texas selected to offer this new technology, Miller IDS retains its position as the leading print house in the region.



Miller IDS has continually invested in state-of-the-art equipment, evolving to anticipate and meet the needs of the graphics communications, architectural, design and construction markets it serves. The new RTI Vortex 4200 will enable Miller to offer wide format printing with faster turnaround and superior image quality with print costs that are more than 40% less than traditional inkjet prints. In a single pass and at a rated speed of six inches per second, the new inkjet printer configured with five fixed Memjet print heads can print 42" wide images at an incredible 1600×1600 dpi. At 800×1600 dpi, that speed is doubled and the print time halved at 12" per second!



Signage for promotions, short term specials, featured and new items can be created faster and less expensively, allowing Miller's customers to stay ahead of consumers increasingly accustomed to information in real time, maximizing the effectiveness and cost efficiency of their marketing budgets.



Noted Miller's President, Luci Miller, "We are excited about the new capabilities that the RTI Vortex 4200 gives us, allowing us to help our customers compete effectively in their markets."



About MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions

Established in 1920 by John Miller, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions (originally Miller Blueprint) offers the broadest scope of imaging, printing and document management products and services in Austin. With an unparalleled reputation for quality, color accuracy and on-time performance, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions is a HUB certified company under the management of third-generation family member, Luci Miller.



An Austin original, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions is a preferred vendor for the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) and visual graphics communications markets, and continues to evolve to meet the needs of their customers adding new technology, products, equipment and services. For more information, visit www.MillerIDS.com.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Maven Marketing Solutions, LLC at 512-537-3622 or email at marketing@mavenmarketingsolutions.com.