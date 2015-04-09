Fresno Chiropractor Dr. Thomas Potigian Helps Patients Find Relief from Back Pain and False Sciatica Naturally

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Back pain is a condition that affects 80 percent of people at some point in their life and is the second most common reason for visits to the doctor's office. Though for some, back pain can just be merely an annoyance, for others it can significantly interfere with their daily tasks and quality of life. Dr. Thomas Potigian of Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center in Fresno, CA is helping patients find relief from back pain without prescription drugs or surgery, using an all-natural approach that helps the body heal itself.



Low back pain is one of the most common forms of back pain people experience and it can be caused by subluxations, disc herniation, sprains, strains, spasms, and stress. Sciatica is also a common cause of back pain, caused by abnormal pressure on the sciatic nerve that runs through the hip area into the branches of the legs and feet. However, false sciatica can mimic sciatica pain in the hips and back but is not actually related to the sciatic nerve. In either instance of back pain, Dr. Potigian helps patients diagnose the source of pain and treat the true root of the problem instead of just masking the symptoms with prescription drugs.



Chiropractic has repeatedly shown to be the most effective treatment for low back pain and offers better long-term outcomes than any other treatment. To help patients with low back pain and false sciatica, Dr. Potigian uses a series of adjustments, stretches, and deep tissue massage to re-align the lower spine, skeletal systems, and also stretch out muscles that may also be a source of pain. This is done over a series of appointments depending on the severity of the pain. In most cases, patients begin to feel immediate pain relief after their first appointment and don't have to risk the dangerous side effects or possible addictions that come from treating back pain with powerful prescription pain medications.



Dr. Potigian encourages patients with back pain, no matter their age, to consider chiropractic treatment. A common myth is that back pain will eventually just go away on its own; however, following this mentality may cause the condition to advance even more and become more difficult to correct. For those who already have severe back pain, Dr. Potigian urges them to seek chiropractic care before resorting to prescription drug medication or more invasive options like surgery.



At Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center, Dr. Potigian and his staff offer a comprehensive range of services that are carefully selected and designed to treat the patient as a whole. These services include traditional chiropractic care, nutritional counseling, lifestyle advice, corrective exercises, and spinal and postural screenings.



About Dr. Thomas Potigian

A native of Fresno, CA, Dr. Thomas Potigian, D.C. has been a member of the chiropractic field for more than 30 years. He graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College and has been practicing in Fresno for his entire career. He is the co-author of "The World's Best Kept Health Secret Revealed" that has sold more than 25,000 copies.



