Whittier, CA Dentist Dr. Ramsey Ezaki Offers Mobile Dental Service for Special Needs Patients

Whittier, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Dr. Ramsey Ezaki, D.D.S. of Ezaki Dentistry in Whittier, CA is helping a larger number of patients in the Whittier area get access to quality, comprehensive dental care through his mobile dental services. With Ezaki Mobile Dentistry, special needs or geriatric patients who have trouble getting to a traditional dental office can now be treated properly at their facility with all the necessary equipment.



Dr. Ezaki is a strong believer of helping improve the quality of life of his patients through dental care. But seeing as dental care is a subspecialty of medicine in general, it's important to treat the patient as a whole, understanding the medical, pharmacological, psychological, social, familial, and financial concerns of that patient. Ezaki Mobile Dentistry allows Dr. Ezaki and his team to work closely with other healthcare professionals and auxiliary care providers at their facilities to give the patient the best care possible.



"We partner with the patient, their family, and their physicians to achieve the quality of lifestyle they desire and deserve," said Dr. Ezaki.



Ezaki Mobile Dentistry was created as Dr. Ezaki noticed that a major limitation of access to dental care for special needs and geriatric patients was simply the transporting of the patient to the dental office. Ezaki Mobile Dentistry comes directly to the patient's facility, such as an assisted living residence, to provide routine dental services with portable dental equipment, reclining wheel chairs, dental instruments, and all other necessary ancillary equipment. This allows all patients to get the access to quality, caring dental care they want and deserve. Not only does this improve the oral health of patients, but it also helps improve their overall health condition as there is a strong link between oral and systematic health.



At Ezaki Dentistry, Dr. Ezaki and his team provide general dentistry with an emphasis of care for children and seniors. Their mission is to provide a full range of quality dental care with a commitment to excellence and patient education through communication in a caring environment. They offer a wide variety of services such as cleanings, fillings, crowns, bridges, dentures, bonding, and other specialty services like implants, teeth whitening, Lumineers, veneers, Invisalign, and treatments for periodontal health.



About Dr. Ramsey Ezaki, D.D.S.

Dr. Ezaki is a longtime resident of Whittier and is a graduate of USC Dental School. He has been practicing dentistry in the Whittier area for 35 years and has become known for his contributions to and involvement in the community. He has received numerous community awards and recognitions for his service in addition to many prestigious awards and accolades from the professional dental community. He was recently named one of America's Top Dentists of 2014 by the Consumer's Research Council of America.



To learn more about Dr. Ramsey Ezaki and the mobile dental services he offers through Ezaki Mobile Dentistry, please visit http://www.EzakiDentistry.com