Dr. David Grace, Dentist in Weymouth, MA Introduces MAX Dental Implant Systems for Better Molar Implants

East Weymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Dr. David Grace in Weymouth, MA recently introduced new dental implant technology at his practice that is helping patients get the best quality molar dental implants faster than ever possible. Conventionally, molar dental implants require extensive bone grafting and healing before permanent implants can be placed. However, MAX Dental Implant Systems allow Dr. Grace to place molar dental implants immediately after the natural tooth has been extracted.



MAX Dental Implant Systems are designed with a larger-than-conventional diameter (ranging from 7-9mm) that is made specifically to fill the molar site. Due to their larger diameter, these dental implants provide more stability and fit the shape of the molar socket without any bone grafting needed. Using the MAX Dental Implant System, Dr. Grace can provide patients with a dental implant immediately after the extraction of their natural tooth, rather than having to wait months for healing and bone grafting.



Dental implants have become the most preferred and functional prosthetic device the dental industry can offer for patients who have experienced tooth loss. And although the molars aren't traditionally teeth that patients are concerned with aesthetically, their absence can interfere significantly with proper speaking and chewing abilities. Patients who require the extraction of molars due to decay, injury, or illness now don't have to wait months to get a replacement tooth, and with MAX Dental Implants may even have the procedure completed within the same day.



After the MAX Dental Implant is placed where the patient's molar once was, it is given time to heal and properly fuse with the natural bone tissue. Once healed, Dr. Grace then attaches an artificial crown to the implant that is the size and shape of their previous tooth. Dr. Grace specially designs these crowns to make sure they are the look that the patient desires and that it will fit seamlessly into their overall bite.



In addition to MAX Dental Implant Systems for molar teeth, Dr. Grace also offers patients traditional dental implants for other missing teeth they may have in order to give them a smile they can feel confident with. He and his Weymouth dental staff also offer patients a variety of other dental services including metal-free crowns, Invisalign, painless sedation, full mouth restoration, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, white fillings, and more.



Dr. David Grace has more than 30 years of experience enhancing the smiles of his patients. He is a graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston and is also an alumnus of the Pankey Institute for Advanced Dental Education. He is a member of several professional dental organizations including the ADA, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and more.



