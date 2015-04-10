Holistic, Transformative Leadership Through Healing Touch Workshop Featured at Holistic Nurses Conference

Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --The American Holistic Nurses Association will be hosting a presentation titled "Holistic, Transformative Leadership through Healing Touch" on Friday, June 12, 2015 from 8 am to 11:45 am in Branson, Missouri at its 35th annual conference. This educational workshop will discuss the energy principles and theories of Healing Touch. It will also explain how Healing touch can be used as a tool for compassionate service, transformative change within self, client, families, communities and the health care system. Attendees will learn how to apply Healing Touch in different conditions and situations to create healing and wholeness for self and others.



The course presenter, Lisa Anselme, RN, BLS, HN-BC, CHTP/I, is the Executive Director and Holistic Nurse Consultant for Integrative Health Care for Healing Touch International, Inc. She is a Certified Healing Touch Practitioner and Instructor, Certified Holistic Nurse, Reiki Master/Teacher, and held certification as a Clinical Transplant Coordinator through 2002. She has over 18 years of experience as a nurse clinical specialist within the nation's largest teaching hospital with an expertise in women and children's health, transplantation, and biomedical ethics. Anselme has presented extensively to both professional and lay audiences on the topics of health care integration, energy therapies, and holistic consciousness and ethics. Formerly practicing in Iowa City, Iowa, Lisa maintains a full private practice in holistic nursing and bioenergy therapies in Lakewood, Colorado.



Anselme's presentation is a half-day Friday, (E02) pre-conference workshop offered for 3.5 contact nursing hours at a price of $140.00. It will be held at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center in Branson.



About AHNA

At its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) adopted as its primary mission the advancement of holistic healthcare by increasing awareness and promoting education as well as personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals and the public. This non-profit professional membership organization is becoming the definitive voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the world. Holistic nursing focuses on integrating traditional, complementary and alternative treatment opportunities to improve the physical, mental, emotional and relational health of the whole person.



AHNA delivers valuable resources, improves educational tools, and offers superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 143 local chapters/networks in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



