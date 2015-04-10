Calistoga Listed Among USA's Most Expensive Spring Destinations

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Visitors to California this spring will pay more to stay overnight in Calistoga than anywhere else in the state. According to the latest survey from CheapHotels.org, the Napa County city landed among the United States' most expensive destinations for travelers. In determining the rankings, the survey specifically looked at the lodging cost of all U.S. destinations during the month of April 2015.



For comparative purposes, the survey determined the minimum price a guest can expect to pay to stay in each destination's cheapest available room. That amount was then used to come up with the rankings. It must be pointed out that the survey focused exclusively on those hotels and inns that had a central location, had earned an overall rating of 2 stars or more and had garnered a positive average evaluation from previous guests.



In Calistoga, California, located in Napa County's wine region, visitors will have to spend an average of $176 per night for the least expensive double room. This price tag positions Calistoga among the nation's Top 10 most expensive spring destinations. Coming in ahead of it as the second and third most expensive locales are the Florida Keys' Islamorada and Key West. Average nightly rates of $203 and $219, respectively, pushed them into the number two and three slots. Charleston, South Carolina leads the rankings in the number one spot with an average rate of $221 per night.



Santa Monica, another California destination, also made it into the Top 10. With an average overnight price tag of $174 for the most affordable double room. The popular beachfront city ranks just behind Calistoga in ninth position.



The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the USA this spring. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the time period spanning April 1–30, 2015.



1. Charleston (South Carolina) $221

2. Key West (Florida) $219

3. Islamorada (Florida) $203

4. Nashville (Tennessee) $187

5. New Orleans (Louisiana) $186

6. Tybee Island (Georgia) $184

7. Boston (Massachusetts) $178

8. Calistoga (California) $176

9. Santa Monica (California) $174

10. St. Pete Beach (Florida) $174



