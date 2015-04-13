Oockzy Announces Kickstarter Campaign for Its AWDock

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2015 --Oockzy, a Netherlands-based design bureau, announced a new Kickstarter campaign to fund its AWDock, a charging dock for the upcoming Apple Watch.



AWDock features a smart, minimalist design and is built with high-quality materials and finishes that match the Apple Watch. It comes in aluminum, mirror-polished stainless steel and 18 karat gold-plated varieties. Because the Apple Watch can easily become scratched while only using the regular Apple Watch charger and cannot be charged while being worn, the Oockzy team believes that AWDock will become an extension of the Apple Watch and an extremely valuable product for Apple Watch owners.



"We're really excited to launch the AWDock," said Rob Korlaar, founder of Oockzy. "This is a product that's going to add a whole lot of convenience for anyone who purchases an Apple Watch when it is released. Anyone who contributes to our Kickstarter campaign will get even more value out of the product in return for their support."



About The AWDock

The AWDock allows the Apple Watch owner to easily use their watch while it is charging. Using the AWDock also prevents scratches from occurring during the charging process. After wearing the device, your watch bands start to form around your wrist, making it impossible to charge it flat with the standard charger and making scratches and nicks more likely to occur. The AWDock solves that issue. Overall, AWDock offers Apple users greater levels of convenience and additional protection to their brand new device.



AWDock will be available for funding and purchase on Kickstarter beginning April 13, 2015. There are a variety of support levels that customers can choose from, with corresponding rewards for each of them. All funding raised through the Kickstarter campaign will be put toward expenses like tooling, production and fulfillment. Oockzy has a total funding goal of 40,000 euro for the project.



"As soon as we reach our funding goal, we will begin production," said Korlaar. "The sooner we get pledges in, the sooner we can get this great new product out to our supporters. AWDock promises to be an innovative must-have accessory, so we are eager to get the process moving and to make an impact on the market."



To contribute to Oockzy's crowdfunding campaign for AWDock, visit its Kickstarter page.



For more information about Oockzy, visit http://www.oockzy.com or view the company's press kit.