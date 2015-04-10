New Website on Kate Middleton's Fashion

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Jane Barr, author of the international Kate Middleton blog From Berkshire to Buckingham, has announced the launch of her new website, Kate's Clothes. Kate's Clothes is the online encyclopedia of HRH the Duchess of Cambridge's (the former Kate Middleton) wardrobe.



The website is designed to provide information on anything the Princess has worn, from full ensembles to a particular pendant. The data on Kate's Clothes is organized by style, color, designer, charity, event, and more, so that pieces can be quickly searched.



The site has been built for fans, fellow bloggers, news, and media outlets. Outfits include useful information about the event at which the piece was worn, making all sorts of otherwise out-of-the-way information accessible. The site also features a search bar to make it easy to find specific queries quickly.



Barr has been an admirer of Kate and her fashion for many years. She launched her blog — From Berkshire to Buckingham — in 2011 and has seen it amass an international audience of Kate fans. Barr wanted to create an ordered and organized reference place of the royal's fashion, both for her own use, and for the thousands of women equally interested in the details on Kate's clothes. She said, "Kate's style is admired around the world, but many would like more detail on Kate's pieces. Tracking that information down, however, is laborious and time-consuming. Now the data is at your fingertips."



Jane thinks the site will also be a useful to the media. She said, "I believe this will be an invaluable tool, not just for my fellow bloggers, but for royal reporters and for all members of the 'Kate Community' who love to have the particulars on HRH the Duchess of Cambridge and her impeccable sartorial choices."



About Kate's Clothes

Kate's Clothes is an online encyclopedia that provides a searchable database of HRH the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe. From an entire ensemble to a particular pendant, the information is now at your fingertips.