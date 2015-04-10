Snappii Announces a Featured App of the Week – Time Reporting

Rochester, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Today Snappii, a codeless app development platform with over 80+ business apps available on Apple and Google Play Store, announces its featured app of the week – Time Reporting that is used by thousands of professionals all over the world. The app is installed on 3,000+ Smartphones and Tablets and the number is growing.



Time Reporting is a convenient mobile solution that will increase productivity, accelerate work process, reduce paper usage to minimum, and save time and expenses. All the data can be stored on a mobile device locally, imported to PDF or Excel file and shared with anybody. Time Reporting app is available for download on Android devices with iOS release coming soon.



This mobile app is specifically designed to easily track working hours. The app has a role-based access that allows to create personal accounts for both employees and employers. By using the Time Reporting app employees can:



- report time when they start and finish work

- specify job details

- start multiple projects simultaneously

- assign project details to specific supervisors

- notify supervisors about projects via emails



Employers can:



- review assigned projects

- track working hours

- calculate wages

- perform advanced search on a database of employees

- export daily/weekly PDF and Excel reports



The Time Reporting app made by Snappii is 100% customizable and extendable to meet any employees and employer's needs, for example: creating and managing reports, calculating wages, etc. Snappii also offers a lot of great business solutions that allow its users to collect data including photo capture, note taking, bar and QR codes, geo location and maps, date and time, weather, review documents, signatures, and reporting. All are welcome to try Snappii mobile business solution at no cost at http://www.Snappii.com



About Snappii

Snappii is a unique mobile solution for businesses that offers both: a platform to create mobile business apps without programming in days, not months, and a wide selection of ready-made industry specific and general apps that can be downloaded from Apple and Google Play store at no cost. Over 20, 000 apps have already been built on Snappii, with customers range from the largest companies to medium and small organizations.



Learn more at http://www.Snappii.com