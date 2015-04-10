Filmmakers Take Risks with a Controversial Documentary That Blurs the Line Between Science and Spirituality

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Brooklyn-based independent filmmakers and husband and wife team, Joal Mejia and Katy Walker, are close to completing a three year project that documents a mysterious phenomenon called synchronicity, first discovered by renowned psychotherapist, Carl Jung. Their documentary film, Time is Art, follows the journey of a writer trying to make sense of the recurring symbols and strange coincidences that she began experiencing after 9/11 and the death of a loved one.



The filmmakers did not set out to make another new age film, instead their film aims to merge science and spirituality, and to address the very real phenomenon of meaningful coincidences. What the filmmakers discovered is that around the world there is a growing ecosystem and culture inspired by synchronicity that is eager to make sense of a world ravaged by environmental destruction, corruption, inequality, and social unrest. Together with some of the leading voices in psychoanalysis, parapsychology, biology, and activism in art, the filmmakers explore a reality where time is transformed from a unit that can be measured and commodified, Time is money, to an experience of oneness with the natural rhythms of nature and the universe. It is here that the filmmakers discovers that time is, in fact, art.



The filmmakers aspire to bridge the gap between the format of the cult classic film like Richard Linklater's Waking Life and the documentary, What the Bleep Do We Know, by taking an unconventional approach that allows audiences to experience reality as Jennifer Palmer, a corporate IT specialist turned writer, begins to see it as one less concerned with linear storytelling, and more open to the cyclical patterns of nature, the hidden meanings of symbols, and the dreamlike overlapping of people, places, and moments. Visually captivating images of urban and natural landscapes, visionary art and street murals, excerpts of Jennifer's writing, and compelling conversations with fellow seekers and mystics like Toko-Pa Turner, Richard Tarnas, Ph.D, Graham Hancock, biologist, Rupert Sheldrake, and visionary artists, Allyson & Alex Grey, guide us through the underlying premise of the film: perhaps we can tap into a way of being that is not ruled by a finite sense of time, but rather by the ability to live in harmony with the true creative nature of our existence.



Inspired by visionary author and prophet, JosÃ_ArgÃelles, who played a key role in the emergence of the 2012 phenomenon, the film is influenced by his work and books on the powerful teachings from ancient indigenous wisdom. The film explores the idea that modern humanity is immersed in an erroneous and artificial perception of time that deviates from the natural order of the universe. We have become disconnected from the natural rhythms of the earth by focusing our energy and intelligence solely on money, consumerism and exploitation while deep down inside, we crave the return to a foundation of culture, community, and creativity.



As Jennifer navigates the labyrinth of her own light and darkness, she opens herself to a new reality in which everyone and everything appear connected by a larger purpose. She is revealed to be part of a global movement of people challenging a linear and restrictive consciousness in exchange for one grounded in meaningful connection and action â€" a template for a new era where we are one with the earth and each other.



View the 2014 trailer for the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9v4OWWxHqFk



About Time Is Art

Time is Art is produced by Things Are Changing Productions, an independent production company for seekers of conscious media. The filmmakers will be launching a crowdfunding campaign in June to raise funds to complete the film, to raise awareness and continue to build their audience and community. For more information about the film, visit http://www.thesyncmovie.com and http://www.thingsarechanging.com. You can also support the making of the film by purchasing a pre-sale copy. They also have 9 webisodes from the ongoing web series SyncStories available via youtube, a series of short videos where inspiring stories about synchronicity are shared.



