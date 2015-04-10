Fourstar Connections Hires Tom Barczak as VP of Operations

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Fourstar Connections, Inc., a solutions-based contract manufacturing company for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other manufacturing companies, appoints Tom Barczak to its management team as Vice President (VP) of Operations. Barczak will provide operational oversight and direction to projects, practices, and processes throughout the supply chain. He will also implement and drive manufacturing standards, goals, and metrics throughout the cross-functional teams, and ensure quality, safety, and efficiency of all finished products in compliance with all applicable specifications. Barczak brings over 30 years of experience in the electro-mechanical manufacturing field, with a passion for optimizing personnel efficiencies, manufacturing techniques, and supplier relationships.



Prior to joining Fourstar Connections, Barczak held the title of VP of Operations at L-com Global Connectivity. For 12 years he helped transform L-com from a small, value-added operation to a leading manufacturer of connectivity components. During his tenure, he moved to China with his family and successfully set up three separate business units with over 300 employees. "Fourstar Connections has offered me this great opportunity to leverage my background in quality management, particularly in the manufacturing space, to aid both the workforce and workflow in achieving operational excellence. I look forward to helping grow the expertise of Fourstar Connections within the dynamic world of cable assemblies and contract manufacturing," Barczak said.



Phil Holman, President of Fourstar Connections said, "We look for people who share our vision of leading by example and are excited about our mission to find a better way to manufacture every day. Contract manufacturing is a very dynamic and multi-disciplinary field that involves everything from design engineering to program management to procurement. Tom's extensive experience in all aspects of electro-mechanical manufacturing will help us move in the right direction as a company in a cost-effective manner. We are thrilled to have him on board, and as part of our Fourstar Connections' family."



About Fourstar Connections, Inc.

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Their project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable them to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, their flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, they deliver functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Their 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.



For more information visit http://www.fourstarconnections.com/ or contact Peter McGuire, VP of Sales & Marketing, at 978-568-9800, extension 818, or via email at PeterM@fourstarconnections.com



