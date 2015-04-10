Earth-Body-Medicine: Our Vital Connection to the Healing Earth Workshop to Be at Holistic Nurses Conference

Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --The American Holistic Nurses Association will be hosting a presentation entitled "Earth-Body Medicine: Our Vital Connection to the Healing Earth in maintaining Groundedness and High-level Wellness," on Friday June 12, 2015 from 8 am to 11:45 am in Branson, Missouri at its 35th annual conference. The educational workshop and lecture is aimed at exploring our integral connection to the healing earth and the wellness it can provide to us. The presentation will also discuss ways to prevent inflammation and aromatherapy practices to support tranquility by using resources like clay, minerals, and essential oils provided by the earth to detoxify the body and increase life force.



The workshop speaker for the event is the esteemed author and internationally Certified Clinical Aroma Therapist, Valerie Cooksley, RN, OCN, FAAIM, CERT. She has authored eight books on the subject of aromatherapy and natural healing and has been featured in numerous natural health publications. As part of her decades of holistic healthcare experience, she has also instructed for both the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society. In addition, she is certified in emergency response and triage in catastrophic disasters in her role as a FEMA Community Emergency Response Team Member for the greater Houston area.



Cooksley's presentation is a half- day Friday, June 12th (E03), pre-conference workshop offered for 3.5 contact nursing education hours at a price of $140.00. It will be held at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center in Branson. To learn more about attending this presentation and other sessions, please visit our website at www.ahna.org/register. AHNA's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Credentialing Center's COA. Provider Approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



About AHNA

At its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) adopted as its primary mission the advancement of holistic healthcare by increasing awareness and promoting education as well as personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals and the public. This non-profit professional membership organization is becoming the definitive voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the world. Holistic nursing focuses on integrating traditional, complementary and alternative treatment opportunities to improve the physical, mental, emotional and relational health of the whole person.



AHNA delivers valuable resources, improves educational tools, and offers superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 143 local chapters/networks in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



The American Holistic Nurses Association's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center Commission (ANCC) on Accreditation.



Provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider # 10442.