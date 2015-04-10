Dakshaa and Producer Naveen Varadarajan Start Indiegogo Campaign to Launch Cultiwate at the NAB Show

Universal City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Entertainment Industry professional Naveen Varadarajan is all set to introduce Cultiwate, an incubator that has been created to assist the entertainment industry's aspiring talents. This digital content curation ecosystem has been developed specifically for the Ad makers, VR content creators, and short filmmakers. By offering rich, diverse and quality content, Cultiwate will assist users maximize their revenue streams and receive the right kind of exposure. Moreover, through mentorship, internships, and incubation; Cultiwate promises to be instrumental in helping aspiring filmmakers transition to the big screen.



The long term vision for Cultiwate is to become a leader in talent sourcing through quality content. Cultiwate's online platform for the filmmakers and ad makers will be launched in May, 2015. The public version has been planned to be introduced in the month of November.



Some of the most useful features of Cultiwate are



- Curation: Cultiwate filters the Junk and offers quality content after going through an extensive curation process.



- Exposure: Producers, studio executives, critics, actors, technicians, and talent/ literary agents will curate the short films at Cultiwate.



- Film Festivals: Cultiwate has already struck deals with several film festivals including various Oscar qualifiers.



- Analytics: There is an analytics platform that filmmakers can customize based on their specific needs.



- Collaboration: Talented professionals can converge and nurture relationships for fruitful collaborations.



- Revenue: To help filmmakers maximize their revenue, Cultiwate has made deals with the best of the best online content distributors.



- Mentorship: The mentorship program provides an opportunity for the filmmakers to be mentored by industry veterans.



- Incubation: Cultiwate plays the role of an incubator by spotting the talents, developing and helping finance their feature film/ TV projects.



Dakshaa has recently started an Indiegogo campaign to raise adequate funds for the formal launch of Cultiwate. Their funding goal is $25,000, and this funding support will pay for the legal cost and streaming cost for the initial launch, and paid up social media and traditional marketing. This campaign will end on June 10, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1ESzbV6 or at Booth #?N6839 located in the Startup Loft in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The official website of Cultiwate is http://www.cultiwate.com



