Great Plains Industries Keeps Kicking Up Dirt in the Motocross World

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce that Colt Nichols, and Kyle Peters, riders for the MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team, are showing great success in the 250SX East Region.



"We're very excited to have these talented riders under our banner," said MotoSport.com Director of Marketing Jarrod Rogers. "We've built a solid team foundation with Crossland, as well as GPI, Honda and PBR MX, and these riders really help cement things into place."



Nichols and Peters joined Fredrik Noren and Tommy Hahn who are competing in the West Region of the series. Noren, #39 and the 2010 Swedish National Champion, represents GPI's GPRO™ brand and races a Honda CRF450 in the 450 class. Hahn, #130, represents the GPI® The Proven Choice® brand and races a Honda CRF250 in the 250 Class.



With six races under his belt, Hahn placed Top 20 in each, earning three Top 10 spots:



Round 1 (Anaheim, CA): Placed 14th

Round 2 (Phoenix, AZ): Placed 10th

Round 3 (Anaheim, CA): Placed 9th

Round 4 (Oakland, CA): Placed 16th

Round 5 (Anaheim, CA): Placed 12th

Round 6 (San Diego, CA): Placed 9th



Noren, who will be spending the remainder of the Supercross season training for Motocross, also placed in a

top spot, securing 17th place during Round 4 in Oakland, California, on Jan. 24.



Nichols, the current Costa Rican champion and a past AMSOIL Arenacross rider, placed Top 20 in six of his

seven races, earning two Top 10 spots. While Nichols suffered an ACL injury at the March 28 race in St. Louis, he is expected to fully recover and be racing again during the motocross season.



Kyle Peters, the 2011 Loretta Lynn's 250A champion, has placed Top 15 in each of his last seven races, earning an incredible four Top 10 spots.



Nichols Peters



Round 7 (Arlington, TX): 11th 10th

Round 8 (Atlanta, GA): — 13th

Round 9 (Atlanta, GA): 17th 11th

Round 10 (Daytona, FL): 15th 7th

Round 11 (Indianapolis, IN): 8th 7th

Round 12 (Detroit, MI): 6th 13th

Round 13 (St. Louis, MO): 16th 10th



"It's exciting to work alongside such a great group of riders," said Guy Cooper, a past AMA National

Champion and MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team manager. "Each rider brings their own unique element to the table, which has really helped us develop a winning team this season."



Round 14 of the 2015 Monster Energy Supercross series finals will take place Saturday, April 11, in Houston, Texas, followed by Round 15 on April 18, in Santa Clara, California.



GPI is the team's co­title sponsor, MotoSport.com is the title sponsor and Honda provides factory support.



Additional team support includes commitments from PBR Racing, FMF, Rekluse, Acerbis, BELL Helmets, Dunlop Tires, RK Chains, Excel Rims, Sunstar Sprockets, Dubya Wheels, ODI Bars and Grips, Factory FX, Showa Suspension and Proven Racing Motors.



For more information, visit GPI.net/motocross.



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets.



In 2013, Great Plains acquired Trimec Industries of Sydney, Australia. Great Plains Industries is headquartered in Wichita, Kan., with locations in Sydney and Mexico City. For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit gpi.net.



About MotoSport.com

MotoSport is an industry leader focused on providing customers with the parts they need, when they need them. They are one of the fastest growing retailers of power sports apparel, parts and accessories on the Internet. From the starting line to the checkered flag, MotoSport.com is dedicated to provide the best experience, anytime, anywhere. Learn more online at MotoSport.com or call 1.888.676.8853.