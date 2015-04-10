Concord, CA Dentist Dr. George Koerber and Staff Awarded Diamond Certification for Stellar Patient Satisfaction Ratings

Concord, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Dr. George Koerber and his staff at The Dental Center at Sears in Concord, CA recently received the Diamond Certified award from American Ratings Corporation, solidifying their place as one of the most highly-rated dental offices in California based on patient satisfaction. The Dental Center at Sears achieved this award by receiving a patient satisfaction score of greater than 90 on a scale of 100.



To become Diamond Certified by American Ratings Corporation, businesses must pass a 12-step certification process that surveys patients based on their satisfaction with the services offered by that business. American Ratings Corporation randomly surveyed more than 100 patients of The Dental Center at Sears by telephone, asking them about their satisfaction based on quality in addition to their willingness to refer other patients to the practice based on their past experience. Because a survey score of greater than 90 on a scale of 100 is required, many companies surveyed do not achieve this award. Along with patient surveys, American Ratings Corporation also verifies business practices, financial stability, state license status, legal judgement status and more to ensure only the highest business standards.



American Ratings Corporation rates local service companies in Northern California and has been doing so for more than a decade. The Diamond Certified symbol is only awarded to those businesses that rank the very highest in patient satisfaction. Once given this award, American Ratings Corporation conducts ongoing patient surveys to ensure that the company is maintaining its best practices for patient satisfaction.



"The entire team at The Dental Center at Sears is thrilled to receive this prestigious award," said Dr. George Koerber, owner of The Dental Center at Sears. "It means a lot to us particularly because it's based on our patients' perception of our quality, and we all work very hard to make sure our patients receive the personalized, gentle care that they deserve."



About The Dental Center at Sears

At The Dental Center at Sears, Dr.George Koerber works alongside several other qualified dentists and dental professionals. Together, they offer a wide range of general, cosmetic, and surgical dental procedures to help patients achieve their best smile with affordable, state-of-the-art comfort. The Dental Center at Sears team is committed to helping patients feel informed about decisions regarding their oral health needs.



For more information about the Dental Center at Sears or the Diamond Certified award they recently received, please visit http://www.dentalcenteratsears.com