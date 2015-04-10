Chicago Dentist Dr. Rita S. Platt Introduces Painless Injections with DentalVibe

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Dr. Rita S. Platt, Chicago dentist at Healthy Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry recently introduced new technology at her practice that is taking the pain out of injections for dental procedures. With the DentalVibe injection comfort system, patients can receive numbing injections without any of the pain typically experienced with needles and syringes.



Most people who have fear or anxiety about dental visits are mainly concerned about the pain experienced while in the chair. But because patients are entirely numb during the actual procedure, it's actually the pain of the numbing injection that concerns them. And although other products can be used to ease the pain of the initial shot like topical anesthetic or a controlled-release pump, DentalVibe is getting rave reviews from both patients and doctors for its effectiveness in eliminating the fear and discomfort that comes from injections.



DentalVibe is a small handheld device used in conjunction with a needle and syringe at the injection site. Using a vibration pulse through its tip, the DentalVibe effectively distracts the nerves around the injection site and virtually eliminates the pain patients feel of the insertion of the needle and numbing agent. This vibration also stimulates the surrounding nerves and vessels to help the liquid numbing agent take effect more quickly.



Some patients with dental anxiety rely on sedation methods like oral prescriptions or intravenous solutions to endure dental procedures. While these methods are effective in reducing the patient's perception of pain, they also require down time after the procedure to leave the body's system. With the DentalVibe, patients don't experience any other side effects and require no down time after the procedure. Patients of Chicago Dentist Dr. Platt in Chicago can take advantage of this technology for a variety of general and cosmetic procedures, including fillings, crowns, extractions, and more.



In addition to DentalVibe, Dr. Rita S. Platt offers a variety of other state-of-the-art dental technology at her Chicago dental office. Technology like intraoral imaging, air abrasion, aqua abrasion, DIAGNOdent and more all help improve the patient experience and the level of care they receive while at the Health Smiles office.



About Chicago Dentist Rita S. Platt

Dr. Platt has been practicing dentistry for nearly two decades and has been treating the dental needs of Chicago patients since 2000. She initially practiced as a dental hygienist before attending dental school at Loyola University. She is a member of the Chicago Dental Society, the General Dentist Academy, and the American Dental Association.



To learn more about Dr. Rita S. Platt, Health Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Chicago, or the DentalVibe technology she offers patients, please visit www.healthysmilesinc.com.