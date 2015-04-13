Denver Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Menachof Utilizes 3D Computer Imaging for Better Patient Consultations, Visualizations & Outcomes

Greenwood Village, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2015 --Denver facial plastic surgery expert Dr. Michael Menachof is offering patients ideal results with their procedures by utilizing the latest in computer imaging technology at his Greenwood Village office. Using 3D imaging technology, Dr. Menachof and his staff at The Center for Aesthetic Facial Surgery are able to create accurate representations of what the outcomes will look like after a facial plastic surgery procedure. This technology helps Dr. Menachof and his patients communicate in a more effective, visual way about what the patient expects with their procedure and what the realistic outcomes will be.



Dr. Menachof and his staff utilize the VECTRA H1 hand-held imaging system that takes high-resolution 3D images of the patient while in the consultation phase of their treatment. The 3D images are then displayed on a screen where both Dr. Menachof and his patient can discuss problem areas and concerns the patient has about their appearance. Then with computer imaging, Dr. Menachof can help the patient visualize what the outcomes of their surgery may look like on their own face, ensuring that the expectations of both parties are in line.



3D imaging is particularly valuable for Denver rhinoplasty patients, as the technology allows them to visualize their appearance with different sizes and shapes of noses. However, other patients seeking procedures such as a face lift, eyelid surgery, chin implants, or neck lifts also find it valuable in ensuring that the end result is a look they will be happy and confident with.



At The Center for Aesthetic Facial Surgery, Dr. Menachof offers both surgical and non-surgical treatments for men and women to enhance their natural features and feel good about the face they see in the mirror. These procedures include everything from full face lift and rhinoplasty procedures to Botox, fillers, laser resurfacing, and more. Dr. Menachof and his staff offer only the highest grade products at their office and perform all surgical procedures in an advanced surgical setting utilizing the latest technology.



About Dr. Michael Menachof

Dr. Menachof has been specializing in facial plastic surgery for more than two decades and has become known as one of the top facelift surgeons in the Denver, Colorado area. He began his medical training at the University of California at San Francisco, graduating in the top 5% of his class and then went on to pursue a six-year residency in head and neck surgery at the University of California Hospitals. He was trained by a nationally renowned facial surgeon and became board certified prior to opening his practice in the Denver metro area in 1992. He has been featured on a variety of TV newscasts, is published in several medical and non-medical journals, and has received numerous awards and accolades for his expertise in the field.



For more information about Dr. Michael Menachof and the 3D imaging technology he offers for patients in Denver seeking facial plastic surgery