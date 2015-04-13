Lynk Secures Your Mobile Digital Identity

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2015 --uConekt Inc., a Toronto based company, is launching a crowdfunding campaign for lynk, a wireless device that protects users' mobile digital identity on smart devices. "lynk's inception was very personal for me," says Vincent Ramoutar, founder of uConekt and creator of lynk. "I had a number of friends and family members that lost or had their smartphones stolen. Their identities were compromised and resulted in many financial nightmares." lynk is a multi-function device that alerts users of their devices' locations and also provides authentication methods that secure your personal and private data through the lynk mobile app. Using Near Field Communication (NFC) connection, lynk pairs seamlessly with the mobile lynk apps on smartphones and tablets. One touch between lynk and an NFC enabled smartphone and a secure connection is established with its one-of-a-kind, patent-pending four layers of authentication and 128bit AES encryption. This innovative product adds safeguards to protect all mobile personal and private data such as passwords, PINs, logins and credit card information. lynk is also a tap-to-pay capable device, allowing users a secure way to make purchases. The expected battery life lasts for three to four months, and the CR2032 battery can easily be swapped out from the device. Early backers to the crowdfunding campaign will be able to contribute $59 to get a lynk device with the choice of five colors (black, white, blue, red and bronze).



Included with the lynk device is additional CR2032 batteries. lynk devices can also be found packaged in groups of two, three, and four to save even more off retail. The campaign is seeking $40,000 to complete the production with injection molding as well as improve the server, mobile & web apps, develop the branding and components (BOM) procurement and bring the device to market. Shipping and delivery of the product is expected to complete at the end of July 2015.



For more information, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/lynk-protect-your-mobile-digital-identity



About uConekt Inc.

uConekt Inc. is a Canadian based mobile technology company that is dedicated to creating a suite of wireless secure solutions for the smart mobile devices market. uConekt's technologies are deployed on its own proven hardware environment, which protects the smart mobile device users' mobile digital identity from threats that can come from many sources.



