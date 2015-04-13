Smart Thinking; SmartSilk - Showcase of Allergy-Free Pillows & Bedding to Be Featured at Costco Locations Nationwide

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2015 --SmartSilk™ (http://www.smartsilk.com) has announced a nationwide showcase of their premium, allergy-free and asthma-friendly bedding and pillow line to take place at Costco locations around the United States.



SmartSilk™ was designed through years of research, development and testing. The fabric is specially created using finely spun silk that is tightly woven. The product is fully tested to be resistant to fire and to prevent allergies and asthma.



Numerous layers of fine silk are carefully and intricately woven together to create an environment that is inhospitable to allergy-causing dust mites and allergens; both which afflict those who suffer from airborne allergens and asthma.



The SmartSilk™ pillows and bedding are encased in special pre-shrunk and ultra-soft cotton that is all-natural and fully breathable to assure the finest quality, comfort and feel, and to ensure a sound night's rest.



"We are thrilled to be demonstrating the eclectic SmartSilk™ collection in showcases that will be taking place at Costco locations around the U.S.," explained Yair Altman, founder of SmartSilk™. "Check for a presentation in your area and see for yourself how SmartSilk™ can help you sleep better and wake-up feeling refreshed and allergy-free."



To view a complete listing of Costco showings for SmartSilk™, please visit: http://smartsilk.com/smartsilk_en/costco



Learn more about SmartSilk™ by visiting: http://smartsilk.com



About SmartSilk™

The SmartSilk™ All Natural Bedding Collection provides all-season comfort and the luxury of sleeping in breathable silk fill along with a soft cotton finish, offering a more comfortable night's sleep. The SmartSilk™ Luxury Bedding Collection is created and produced in-house and was developed and designed in Canada.



