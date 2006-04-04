Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Demolition of Water Tank and Rooftop Units

South Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/4/2006 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently completed the demolition of a 100,000 gallon water tank and numerous rooftop AC units.



A client in Southern New Jersey was expanding their operations and also needed numerous old rooftop AC units removed from their existing facility. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted to demolish a 100,000 gallon above ground, steel, water storage tank and associated pump house building. The client also contracted Dallas Contracting to demolish seven old rooftop AC units. The project was completed in several days without incident or injury.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website at http://www.dallascontracting.com



