Coaching for Joy, Health and Success: A Holistic, Integral Approach Featured at Holistic Nurses Conference

Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2015 --The American Holistic Nurses Association will be hosting a presentation on "Coaching for Joy, Health and Success: A Holistic, Integral Approach" on Friday, June 12, 2015 from 1pm to 4:30 pm in Branson, Missouri at its 35th annual conference. This educational lecture and workshop will teach nurse coaching skills you can use daily. Beginner coaches will learn core competencies from a holistic/integral perspective so participants can help others and themselves in a change process. This time-tested coaching model provides an exploration from an expanded framework to develop real power and uniqueness and facilitates faster and more authentic change in clients while reducing false starts and wrong turns. The model is evidence-based in practice and theory, with the skills applicable for clinical, organizational and leadership settings for all registered nurses, health practitioners and health coaches. Because the focus is on coaching core competencies, holistic practitioners at the novice, intermediate and expert level can benefit from the training with its holistic/integral approach.



World renowned Nurse Coaching expert, Linda Bark, PhD, RN, MCC, NC-BC, has more than 20 years of coaching experience in her private practice, as well as 15 years in training coaches nationwide. Linda recently received recognition for her book and the Bark Coaching Institute's course companion, The Wisdom of the Whole: Coaching for Joy, Health and Success, which was awarded the American Journal of Nursing 2012 Book of the Year Award for Professional Development and Issues. Following a private practice nursing career in the 1970's, she worked in the 80's introducing holistic nursing to hospitals and in the 90's helping organizations nationwide to start integral healing centers. She has also led tours to China to assist Westerners in creating a context for incorporating Eastern healing into treatment strategies. Her innovative coaching style helps create a learning experience that empowers people while helping them feel and maintain a sense of ease, fun and fulfillment.



Dr. Bark's presentation is a half-day Friday, (E04) pre-conference workshop offered for 3.5 contact nursing hours at a price of $140.00. It will be held at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center in Branson. To learn more about attending this presentation, please visit our website at www.ahna.org/register. AHNA's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Credentialing Center's COA. Provider Approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



About AHNA

At its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) adopted as its primary mission the advancement of holistic healthcare by increasing awareness and promoting education as well as personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals and the public. This non-profit professional membership organization is becoming the definitive voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the world. Holistic nursing focuses on integrating traditional, complementary and alternative treatment opportunities to improve the physical, mental, emotional and relational health of the whole person.



AHNA delivers valuable resources, improves educational tools, and offers superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 143 local chapters/networks in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



The American Holistic Nurses Association's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center Commission (ANCC) on Accreditation.



