Barcelona Based Design Firm Greydot Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Introduce Tubix Modular Pill Holder

At present, there is no alternative in the market to store medicines with style in a metal designer container. Most of the available containers are made of plastic. Barcelona based design firm Greydot wants to change things around with their new, modular medicine holder named Tubix.



Tubix will be precisely machined from a solid block of aluminum. With a premium quality anodized finish, Tubix promises to be the ideal modular solution for people to store their pills and carry them around. Tubix comes in three cololurs, silver, gold and black.



Tubix will have an internal diameter of 22mm. This space is adequate to hold up to three medium-sized pills. At the same time, users will be able to fit it comfortably in the palm of their hand.



The weight of each of the Tubix devices is only five grams. The manufacturer claims that Tubix can also serve as a container for creams, soaps, and shampoo while traveling. The container is completely hygienic and easy to clean in a dishwasher. Greydot also offers a lifetime guarantee on Tubix.



Talking about the idea of creating Tubix, a senior official from Tubix says, "Tubix was born out of the frustration of not having a designer piece to store small items like pills, drugs etc. We wanted to create a modular container that could hold your meds for one day, two or a whole week."



In order to take Tubix to the production stage, a funding of £20,000 is required. The company has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise this amount. This project will only be funded if at least £20,000 is pledged by May 9, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1D81YBu



About Tubix

