Cleveland Local Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Introduce Hangover Killer

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2015 --The feeling of waking up after a night of heavy drinking is known to all. Drowsiness, nausea, and headache are common concerns that people face for almost the entire day. Slovakian inventor, Ivan Ducko, has come up with an excellent solution to this age-old problem. Ducko's creation, Hangover Killer, is a lightly carbonated beverage that prevents a hangover. This refreshing beverage with a citrus taste has been formulated to reduce the consumer's BAC 40% quicker on average.



The extraordinary capability of Hangover Killer can be attributed to its high-quality ingredients. All these ingredients are 100% natural and herb-based. Moreover, it is made from spring water from the Alps, probably the best available water on earth's surface. Completely compliant with the FDA regulations, the product does not contain any caffeine, taurine, chemical preservatives & stabilizers, artificial sweeteners, or colors. The most important ingredients of Hangover Killer are natural spring water, Elderberry (Sambucus Nigra), ?-Glucan (extract of Oyster Mushrooms), Lemon Grass, L-Ascorbic Acid, and the vitamins B1, B6, and B3.



On consumption of alcohol, a major part of it is metabolized in the liver by specific enzymes to create multiple harmful byproducts. Acetate is one of the most harmful of these byproducts that is largely responsible for a hangover. Hangover Killer can effectively reduce and eliminate a hangover by shortening the existence of acetate in the system. As a result, the natural process of detoxification and recovery is accelerated.



Unfortunately, the creators of Hangover Killer do not belong to a multi-million dollar soft drink company. This is why they need external funding assistance to get this project off the ground. The company has just launched an Indiegogo campaign with the funding goal of $120,000. A large percentage of this money will be spent on manufacturing Hangover Killer. The remaining amount will pay for transportation, storage in a warehouse, and marketing.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1Cwnk9s



The official website of Hangover Killer is http://www.hangoverkillerusa.com



About Hangover Killer

