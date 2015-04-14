Vitali Kazaritski Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Complete the Development of Globus Secure Privacy Browser VPN and TOR

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2015 --Many of today's internet users are oblivious of the fact that all their activities online are tracked by their internet service providers and can be intercepted very easily by the third-parties. All these collected information can be used against the will of the users. In order to solve this severe privacy issue, Globus has come up with a Virtual Private Network (VPN) browser built on the Chromium base. The unique design of this browser will help internet users escape the restriction imposed on them by the service providers. It promises to be more convenient, secure, and simple compared to all other VPN servers available. Most importantly, Globus Browser is presently available for free.



Globus owns several servers in England, Germany, US, Russia and many other countries. With the help of VPN agent, the browser redirects all the traffic through these servers. Globus utilizes the high-end encryption key of 1028-bit to 2048-bit. The company claims that even the most sophisticated hacking machine would require one million years to hack this key. To offer a higher level of privacy and security, Globus offers a combination of VPN and TOR.



Some of the most important benefits of Globus Secure Privacy Browser VPN and TOR are

- Unblock websites by bypassing filters and firewalls set by the network administrator.

- Anonymous surfing through an encrypted tunnel between the computer and Globus servers.

- Hiding the IP address.

- Private & secure browsing.

- Wi-Fi security.

- Malware protection.

- Mobile application supporting all browsers for Android, Apple and other smartphones and tablets devices.



The funds raised via Indiegogo will be used for

- Prevention of cookie tracking

- Creating mobile browser version for Android and Mac.

- Creating Mac browser and Linux version.

- Encrypted email service.

- Encrypted file storage and Messenger.



The initial funding goal for this project is $50,000, and this campaign will end on May 24, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1Cz4YmT



The official website of Globus Browser is https://vpnbrowser.org



