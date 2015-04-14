Ares Drones Seek Funding via Kickstarter to Start Manufacturing Drones That Everyone Can Fly

State College, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2015 --Flying a drone has always been every common man's dream. However, this is easier said than done because flying a drone requires a certain level of technical acumen. Ares Drones is looking to change this forever by creating easy-to-fly drones that completely eliminate the need to use complicated controls and cameras.



Ares Drones will make it amazingly easy to fly drones and take spectacular aerial shots. Using an iPhone or iPad, it will be possible to draw a flight path and point the camera. After that, the drone can be launched just by a gentle tap. The drone will capture high-resolution video or still images in the airborne state. It will start sending footage to the camera on its way back. By the time the product is ready for shipment, it will also support all Android devices. Ares Drones will be available in three models viz. Ares One, Ares HD, and Ares 4K. Lucrative early bird pricing is available on all models for pre-order.



Ares Drones will communicate with the iOS device of the users through a bridge that converts Wi-Fi to 900 MHz (415 MHz in Europe) for command and control. With a higher frequency radio, the Ares HD and 4k will have a longer range that may even exceed one mile. Since the drones are app driven, users will be able to find out the flight restrictions in the nearby places right on the map. This will help them make the correct flying decision before taking off. Ares Drones will also be equipped with emergency buttons for landing and returning to home.



To meet all their expenses to start commercial manufacturing of Ares Drones, the company is looking to raise $50,000 from their recently launched Kickstarter campaign. With adequate funding support, the company is confident about completing this project in the best possible manner. This project will only be funded if at least $50,000 is pledged by April24, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1aU3gar



The official website of Ares Drones is http://www.aresdrones.com/



About Ares Drones

