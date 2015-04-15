Dmytro Bershadskyy Seeks Crowdfunding via Indiegogo to Start Producing EmoFix

Düsseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --Dmytro Bershadskyy is pleased to announce that their life-changing Bluetooth device EmoFix is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. EmoFix will allow mobile phone users the freedom to capture pictures and videos without having to touch their device. With a range of ten meters, EmoFix connects remotely to mobile devices to shoot pictures & videos utilizing the mobile phone's rear camera. This revolutionary device is perfectly suited for taking selfies, clicking group photos, shooting videos while moving, and capturing videos and images under water.



Most of the mobile phones have a low quality front camera. EmoFix users will be able to use the back camera of their mobile phone while capturing photos and videos. Therefore, the resolution of these images and videos will be relatively higher. EmoFix users will never have to use any mobile app because the device connects through phone Wi-Fi and is compatible with all type of mobile devices including iPhone and Android. While using EmoFix, there is no need to adjust camera positions. As a result, it can be set-up quickly to click any number of photos spending minimum time and effort. This device can also be used as a hidden camera.



The team behind the conceptualization of EmoFix is an experienced one that has been creating innovative tech products for a long time. This product has been created after a lot of brainstorming to ensure the perfect design and technical features. It has been made from strong metal to make it durable. In order to provide a high level of user experience, the team is still engaged in efforts to improve EmoFix.



Dmytro Bershadskyy has just started an Indiegogo campaign with the funding goal of $50,000 to start their production process. This campaign will end on May 15th, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1y8uJcU



The official website of EmoFix is http://emofix.com



About EmoFix

EmoFix is an advanced Bluetooth device capable of capturing photos & videos without touching the phone. With a range of ten meters, EmoFix connects remotely to mobile devices to shoot pictures & videos utilizing the mobile phone's rear camera.