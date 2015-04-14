Cobra Products Supports Bicycles Safety with its FLEXROUTE® Cable Routing System

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2015 --With the official start of spring, bicycle season is upon us. The snow has melted and the roads and bike trails are beginning to open up, much to the joy of New England bicyclists. Cobra Products Inc., Hudson-based distributor of FLEXROUTE® cable routing system, is raising awareness about bicycle safety in anticipation of national bicycle safety month, observed in May every year, an initiative led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



Like any other vehicle, the modern bicycle is a versatile machine which requires a thorough tune-up on a regular basis in order for it to keep running smoothly and safely. Before returning bicycles to the road in the spring and summer, Cobra Products urges bicyclists to follow these basic maintenance tips that help improve bicycle efficiency while maximizing safety:



1)Clean your bicycle to extend the life of all its components



2)Inspect your brake system, including brake pads, lever, handlebar, and cable for possible wear and tear



3)Inspect your bicycle rims for nicks, scrapes, dents, or other damages, as it can cause uneven wear to tires and brake pads—creating a potentially dangerous situation



4)Check tires for split, cracks or tears, and air-pressure, as damaged tires are prone to burst, causing a sudden loss of control



5)Inspect the drive-train: that includes the pedals, chain, chain-ring, derailleur, and rear wheel cassette for excessive wear, missing teeth, dents, scrapes, rust, etc.



6)Inspect the cables connecting the shifters and brakes on the handlebars to the derailleur and brake pads for improper housing, cracks, crimps, rust, dirt, and looseness, as it can lead to sluggish shifting, chafing of crossed-cables on the front-end, and poor braking in general



7)Apply oil lubricant to the chain and other components of the drive-train to reduce dirt and grime, and increase performance of the moving parts



According to NHTSA statistics, almost nine in 10 (88%) bicyclists are killed when involved in accidents on the road. Most bicyclist fatalities occur between 4 p.m. to midnight. One in four bicyclists (24%) who died in crashes had blood alcohol concentrations of .08 grams per deciliter or higher, the illegal alcohol level in all states. These crashes can be avoided if all bicyclists and motorists followed simple safety precautions issued by NHTSA:



1)Wear a properly-fitted helmet that meets Consumer Product Safety Commission standards



2)Check your bike before heading out: inspect all equipment and parts for proper fit and function, including tires, brakes, handlebars and seats



3)Ride as a vehicle on the road; always travel in the same direction as traffic



4)Obey traffic signs, signals, and lane markings; signal all turns; and follow local laws



5)Be predictable by riding in a straight line and use hand signals at every lane change or turn; look ahead for traffic and obstacles



6)Be visible: wear bright colors, reflective materials, and lights on your bicycle at night



7)Ride focused and alert: don't use electronic devices, and never ride impaired by alcohol or drugs



Mark Bresnahan, Vice President and General Manager of Cobra Products said, "We have an amazing and vibrant bicycling community nationally, with Boston heralded as a world-class cycling city. We support a safe bicycling culture with our reliable bicycle cable clamp, Flexroute. This cable routing system includes the Flexroute cable guide and the Cobra® low profile cable tie that not only provides a neat and ingenious fix to the age-old servicing problem of ensuring front and rear-end derailleur and brake cables are securely housed, but also makes shifting and braking smooth. We're proud to contribute to overall bike safety, helping to reduce the likelihood of mishaps due to brake cable-related failure in bicycles."



For more information on the Flexroute cable routing system, visit http://www.cobraties.com/



About Cobra Products Inc.

Cobra Products Inc. is a solutions provider for cable management issues. Cobra Products offers various cable ties that fit diverse harnessing needs. Made in the U.S.A., Cobra Low Profile Ties are the lowest low-profile nylon cable tie on the market. RoHS and UL compliant, Cobra zip ties offer superior tensile strength and robust quality that stand up well in a wide range of environments. Safer than a traditional tie, Cobra features a smooth, snag-proof contour with no barbs or spikes to injure an installer, technician, or end user. Through their partnership with Hawkens Components, Cobra pairs the Cobra Low Profile Tie with the Flexroute cable management system to offer superior cable management solutions that span many industry applications.



Visit www.cobraties.com or call 978-568-9815 for more information.



