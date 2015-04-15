Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --The American Holistic Nurses Association will be hosting a presentation entitled "Utilizing Healing Touch in the Clinical Setting: An Integrative Care Approach" on Friday June 12, 2015 from 8 am to 11:45 am in Branson, Missouri at its 35th annual conference. Participants will learn aspects of Healing Touch as they relate to utilization of this theory and practice in the integrative care clinical setting. Participants will be equipped with knowledge that will enable them to introduce Healing Touch to their administrators and colleagues. The Healing Touch Program is accredited by both the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and the National Center for Credentialing Agencies (NCCA).



Dr. Cynthia Hutchison, DNSc, MSN, BSN, is the Director of the Healing Touch Program™ and a long time avid student of spirituality and energy medicine; she is a doctorally-prepared nurse from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. (1987). Cynthia earned a master's degree as a clinical specialist in mental health nursing, and has a private practice in Healing Touch. In 1995, Cynthia became the first Director of Research for HTP. She was mentored by Janet Mentgen (founder of HT) in 2003 to serve as Janet's successor as the Program Director. Teaching internationally and nationally, she brings much enthusiasm, empowerment and creativity to her Healing Touch classes.



Lisa Mentgen-Gordon is the CEO of Healing Touch Program. Lisa believes that Healing Touch, founded by Lisa's mother, Janet Mentgen, is a magnificent and significant gift to the world, which makes it easy for her to spend most of her time expanding and enhancing this program. Her love lies in helping others to spread the work of Healing Touch to all and is dedicated to awaken the idea of deliberate living, and to raise the vibration and quality of life worldwide through Healing Touch. Lisa began working with Janet in the Healing Touch Program in 1993 and now, as CEO, continues to share her inner passion with everyone involved in spreading Healing Touch worldwide.



Hutchison and Gordon's presentation is half-day Friday, June 12th (E05), pre-conference workshop offered for 3.5 contact nursing education hours at a price of $140.00. It will be held at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center in Branson. To learn more about attending this presentation and other sessions, please visit our website at www.ahna.org/register. AHNA's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Credentialing Center's COA. Provider Approves by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



About AHNA

At its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) adopted as its primary mission the advancement of holistic healthcare by increasing awareness and promoting education as well as personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals and the public. This non-profit professional membership organization is becoming the definitive voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the world. Holistic nursing focuses on integrating traditional, complementary and alternative treatment opportunities to improve the physical, mental, emotional and relational health of the whole person.



AHNA delivers valuable resources, improves educational tools, and offers superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 143 local chapters/networks in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



The American Holistic Nurses Association's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center Commission (ANCC) on Accreditation.



Provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider # 10442.