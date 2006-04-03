InterVideo MediaOne Gallery Bundled with ASUS Deluxe Motherboards to Provide Total Digital Home Experience

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- InterVideo®, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVII) announced today that ASUSTeK Computer Inc (ASUS), the worldwide leader in motherboards, is bundling InterVideo MediaOne Gallery® with new ASUS motherboards. Using this software suite, consumers can easily create, organize, burn, and share their video, audio and photo files with a single, tightly-integrated interface. This collaboration underscores ASUS’s strategy to provide a total value-added multimedia solution for users, so that they can fully enjoy the advantages of digital convergence.



"We’re delighted that ASUSTeK has chosen InterVideo's MediaOne Gallery for their Deluxe motherboards" said Steve Ro, CEO and President of InterVideo. "The MediaOne Gallery software suite combined with ASUS motherboards are an unbeatable combination delivering amazing performance and convenience. Together, they provide the perfect blend of power, productivity and entertainment."



MediaOne Gallery is the all-in-one media solution. For users with a collection of digital photos, clips, music files, and documents, it is the perfect package. MediaOne Gallery scans user’s hard drives and automatically organizes, updates, and sorts files for the most intuitive way to browse any PC. Users can easily search, find, and burn CD/DVD discs with data, photos, music, video and so much more. MediaOne Gallery manages digital media so users don’t have to.



In addition, ASUS Deluxe Motherboards also come bundled with InterVideo Media Launcher, a multimedia editing, monitoring, and management software, which includes WinDVD Creator 2, PhotoAlbum, Disc Master 2.5, and DVD Copy 2.5. Through this special promotion, customers can upgrade to the advanced-featured MediaOne Gallery at a discount to the full retail price of $50 (US). The offer is expected to begin with the launch of the A8R32-MVP motherboard in March, and carries over to existing models such the A8N32-SLI Deluxe, P5N32-SLI Deluxe, P5WD2 PREMIUM, P5LD2 DELUXE, A8N-SLI PREMIUM, and P5WDG2-WS among others.



With the coming age of the Digital Home, seamless PC integration with the home entertainment center depends on both great hardware and great software. The combination of ASUS’ world-class hardware and InterVideo’s excellent multimedia software are sure winners for the digital home.



InterVideo markets MediaOne Gallery to consumers and hardware OEMs, and direct from the InterVideo website at www.intervideo.com.



The ASUS motherboards are available worldwide. For more information, please visit the company homepage at www.asus.com.



About InterVideo, Inc.

InterVideo is a leading provider of integrated digital and high-definition multimedia and audio/video content solutions in the PC, CE and wireless industries. The company’s broad suite of integrated multimedia software products are designed to enhance the consumer’s entertainment experience, whether the content is delivered to a home system, HDTV set, wireless system, mobile or personal multimedia device. InterVideo’s unique iMobi™ multimedia codec technologies are widely used by Smartphones, GPS units and portable entertainment device OEMs and ODMs to enhance music and video enjoyment…anyplace, anytime. The firm’s worldwide headquarters is at 46430 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA, 510-651-0888, InterVideo also has major offices in Taiwan, Japan, Mainland China and around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.InterVideo.com.



About ASUS

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (TSE:2357) is a leading provider of 3C total solutions. Its product portfolio includes notebooks, motherboards, graphics cards, optical drives, information appliances, desktop PCs, servers, wireless solutions, mobile phones and networking devices. With world-class engineering and offices and subsidiaries located in all corners of the world, ASUSTeK provides innovative solutions to consumers, businesses and OEM/ODM customers. ASUS has won 1706 awards in 2005, with recognition in design excellence from iF Gold Award, while ranking in the top of Business Week InfoTech for the 8th straight year. The company is the perennial leader of the motherboard and graphics card industries and a top-4 maker globally of notebooks.



