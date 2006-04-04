Learn How to Turn a Talent into a Successful Small Business on StartupNation Radio

Birmingham, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/4/2006 -- John Antone of Axis Music Academy to offer small business advice on StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com, April 15, 2006



What:

John Antone of Axis Music Academy, www.axismusic.com, will give valuable small business advice on how he turned his savvy business innovation for teaching music into a successful startup.



Why:

Ask questions and learn how to use your ideas and talents to start a small business now!



Who:

John Antone is a guitar-player-turned-instructor who took his teaching methods and established the first certified, music trade-school in Michigan’s history, Axis Music Academy.



By creating strategic partnerships with the Guitar Center chain of music stores, Mel Bay Publishing (the second largest print music publisher in the world) and others, his music academies have grown to a $1.2-million business, and John projects sales of nearly $1.7 million for this year. The company has a full- and part-time staff of about 70 people.



When:

April 15, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

If you are unable to listen live, access a download or podcast of the show at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio starting Monday, April 17, 2006.



Info.:

www.startupnation.com, (866) 55-START

For station listing and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio www.startupnation.com/pages/radio



Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and through online content for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. The Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business” (Doubleday). They’ve been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television. For more information, call (866) 55-START or e-mail info@startupnation.com.



