Dr. Laura Skellchock, Dermatologist in Boca Raton Rallies Support for 2015 Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer's Through Sponsorship

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --Dr. Laura E. Skellchock and her practice Integrative Dermatology in Boca Raton, FL are acting as one of the main sponsors for the 2015 Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer's that will be taking place in September 2015. With the community support the event received in 2014, Dr. Skellchock and other sponsors in the area are hoping to help raise even more awareness for Alzheimer's while raising funds to aid in Alzheimer's support, care, and research.



In the State of Florida there are currently 500,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease with approximately 1.5 million people serving as their caregivers. An estimated 50,000 residents of Palm Beach County alone are currently diagnosed with the condition, and another 10,000-25,000 are living in early, undiagnosed stages. The Alzheimer's Association is the main organization behind the funding for the support, care, and research for Alzheimer's disease and assists in organizing the Walk to End Alzheimer's in various locations across the country each year.



The 2015 Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2015 starting at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. The ceremony will begin at 8:00 am and the 2-mile walk will begin at 8:30 am. Individuals and families are invited to attend wearing their Promise Garden Flower that represents their unique connection to the disease. All funds that are raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer's are put toward care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association, which is a nonprofit organization.



Dr. Skellchock also recently sponsored the Promise Garden Luncheon in anticipation of The Walk to End Alzheimer's, providing the unique opportunity for community and business leaders to network, mingle, and support this important cause by creating more awareness.



About Dr. Laura E. Skellchock

At Integrative Dermatology in Boca Raton, Dr. Skellchock is committed to helping patients achieve the look they want through non-surgical methods. She and her staff offer services such as Botox and fillers for wrinkles and volume loss, chemical peels, treatments for scars and stretch marks, hair removal, vein treatments, acne treatments, and much more.



Dr. Skellchock completed her education at the University Of Arizona College Of Medicine where she graduated with top honors. She completed her dermatology residency at the prestigious University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. She has been practicing dermatology for more than two decades and opened her Boca Raton office in 2007.



For more information about Dr. Skellchock and her involvement as a sponsor in the 2015 Boca Raton Walk to End Alzheimer's, please visit http://www.drskellchock.com