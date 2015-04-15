Dr. Peter Bagnell, Dentist in Nova Scotia Helps Prepare Teens for Success with Pro Bono Invisalign Treatment Through the Tomorrow's Smiles Program

New Minas, NS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --Dr. Peter Bagnell of New Minas Dental Centre in Nova Scotia is giving back to the community by partnering with the nationally-acclaimed foundation National Children's Oral Health Foundation: America's ToothFairy® (NCOHF) to give teens new smiles at no cost and educate younger patients about the importance of oral health. The Tomorrow's Smiles program was created to help teens in need get a smile they can be proud of while helping to educate younger members of the community about oral health and wellness.



As a certified Invisalign provider, Dr. Bagnell provides pro bono orthodontic Invisalign treatment to the pre-screened, motivated youth of the local New Minas area. These teens are able to straighten their teeth and feel confident during the treatment period with Invisalign's soft, clear plastic aligners that are virtually invisible when worn.



Although the selected teens do not pay for their orthodontic treatment at New Minas Dental Centre, they make a commitment to become educated about the importance of oral health. They pay it forward by serving as mentors and sharing their new-found oral health knowledge with younger children in the community through interactive oral health lessons.



Tooth decay is the number one chronic disease that affects children in the U.S. and Canada. For some children, tooth decay is so severe that it begins to interfere with their daily tasks and school responsibilities. Unfortunately, the main cause of this condition simply comes from lack of education, access to care, and especially support in the home for maintaining oral health. Tomorrow's Smiles hopes to help younger children avoid tooth decay by providing them with the proper education and materials to keep their oral health in good condition.



Dr. Bagnell and his staff at New Minas Dental Centre are proud to be a part of the Tomorrow's Smiles program and the part they play in changing lives through dental care and education.



About Dr. Bagnell

Dr. Bagnell has been practicing dentistry for more than 25 years. He received his degree at Dalhousie University School of Dentistry and is also a former student of Acadia University and the University of British Columbia. He is a member of several professional dental associations including the Canadian Dental Association and the Nova Scotia Dental Association. Dr. Bagnell is highly involved in activities that help give back to his community and society as a whole, regularly participating in international dental missions to third world countries.



To learn more about Dr. Peter Bagnell and his involvement with the Tomorrow's Smiles program at New Minas Dental Care, please visit http://www.newminasdentalcentre.ca