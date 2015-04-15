Chiropractor in North Seattle Helps Women Find Relief from PMS Symptoms

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --With an estimated 90% of women suffering from some form of premenstrual syndrome, also known as PMS, about 10-20% experience severe or disabling symptoms that interfere with their daily life each month. Fortunately, chiropractic care may help if female patients have evidence of nerve compromise to their reproductive organs. Seattle Chiropractor Dr. Lee Phelps of Abrams Chiropractic is helping local patients find natural, drug-free relief from PMS symptoms through chiropractic care.



The nervous system controls and regulates the body's major systems including every cell, tissue, and organ. The center of the nervous system is in the spine, and in many cases, misalignment of the spine can cause abnormalities in the nervous system. This is especially the case when patients experience pain or discomfort in their lumbar spine. While no specific research has linked PMS symptoms to subluxations in the spine, evidence shows that there is certainly a relationship. Nervous system deregulation, caused by subluxations, has shown to lead to under activity, over activity, or distorted activity of the reproductive organs. These are manifested through heavy bleeding or cramping, missed periods or infertility, or other pain or bleeding symptoms.



Dr. Lee Phelps encourages his female patients who are experiencing PMS symptoms that interfere with their daily lives to consider chiropractic care, as an undetected subluxation may be the culprit. Many women Dr. Phelps and the staff at Abrams Chiropractic have treated have seen an improvement in their reproductive health after undergoing treatment. Chiropractic care helps restore the nervous system to its normal, functioning condition so it can properly regulate reproductive organs.



Chiropractic care is safe for women of all ages and in all conditions of reproductive health. Dr. Phelps and his staff work to create personalized treatment plans that are catered to each patient and their specific problems. Their goal as a team is to provide patients with natural, drug-free solutions that help improve their quality of life and overall wellness.



