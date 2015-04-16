Birmingham Dry Cleaner Offers Restorative Care for Damaged Clothing and Textiles

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --The Birmingham dry cleaning experts at Champion Cleaners are now offering restoration dry cleaning services for clothing and textiles damage by smoke, fire, water, or mold. Champion Cleaners uses the most advanced cleaning technology to salvage and restore clothing and textiles to their previous condition so customers can enjoy continued use of their previously damaged items for years to come. They do this through services such as odor remediation, soot removal, and mold remediation.



Restoration dry cleaning services by Champion Cleaners can be utilized for vintage and heirloom garments, wedding gowns, uniforms, draperies, rugs and carpets, bed linens, towels, draperies, and other bulk laundry items. Champion Cleaners can also restore items like belts, hats, purses, leather and suede garments, and shoes and boots to their pre-loss condition.



Insurance companies regularly utilize the services of Champion Cleaners to restore policyholder's contents to their pre-loss condition at a lower cost than full replacement value after water, mold, or smoke damage has occurred. Champion Cleaners also partners with restoration building contractors, aiding in the packing, cleaning, and storing of contents so they can quickly and effectively restore the home. In this process, Champion Cleaners provides other meticulous services like onsite inventory and inspection, communication with the homeowner, careful packing service, and storage of the items until they are ready to be returned.



Victims of disasters also turn to Champion Cleaners in Birmingham for restoration services in the event of a flood or fire. Champion Cleaners comes to the customer's home to carefully pack and transport their clothing and textiles to their restoration dry cleaning facility in Calera. In the process, the staff takes a detailed inventory of damaged items and during the cleaning process, only charges customers for items that can be restored. In many cases, Champion Cleaners can restore items that customers may not think possible. After all of the salvageable items have been restored, Champion Cleaners returns them to the customer or stores them until the consumer is ready to retrieve the items.



About Champion Cleaners

Champion Cleaners has been serving the greater Birmingham area for nearly 15 years. Starting with one location in 2002 in Vestavia Hills, today Champion Cleaners operates three different locations in Birmingham, Hoover, and Calera, in addition to valet and home delivery service throughout the greater Birmingham area. Throughout their many years in business, Champion Cleaners has become the preferred choice for clothing and textile care, as proven by their being awarded "Best Overall Service 2014" nationwide by the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute.



To learn more about Champion Cleaners in Birmingham and the restoration dry cleaning services they offer for clothing and textiles, please visit http://www.ChampionCleaners.com