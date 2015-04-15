Chiropractor in Kalamazoo, MI Helps Patients Maintain Mobility as They Age

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --Dr. Michael Kudlas of Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic is encouraging Michigan patients to take necessary steps to maintain their mobility as they age to prevent injury and improve their quality of life. While maintaining mobility is not difficult, it requires patients to take an active part in their health and well-being, and seeking routine chiropractic care can prove to be very beneficial.



Back pain is one of the most common medical problems and effects approximately 8 out of every 10 people. Usually this back pain comes on suddenly as a result of simple tasks that require bending down or twisting. What most people don't realize, however, is that many back pain injuries could have been prevented if proper steps were taken previously to ensure proper alignment and mobility of the spine and surrounding muscles and ligaments. Similarly, many other injuries involving the knees, hips, shoulders, and other joints could be prevented if the particular joint, muscles, or tendons would have allowed for more flexibility. Not maintaining the body through exercise and proper alignment can cause joints to stick, muscles to tighten and tendons to shorten.



Through chiropractic adjustments, Dr. Kudlas helps patients ensure that their skeletal system is in proper alignment so it can allow for the proper function of nerves, tendons, muscles, and ligaments. Routine chiropractic adjustments help ensure that joints have the ability to move correctly. When paired with regular stretching and exercising, routine chiropractic adjustments can be one of the best defenses against preventable injuries. It can help maintain a high quality of life for patients who are well into their senior years, allowing them to move and do activities that they have always enjoyed doing.



Dr. Kudlas offers traditional chiropractic adjustments and also can provide patients with corrective exercises, lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling, and spinal and postural screenings. All of the services offered at Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic are completely safe, natural, and drug-free.



About Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic

Dr. Michael Kudlas is a native of Detroit, Michigan and received his chiropractic training in South Carolina at Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic after spending 10 years as a teacher in the Detroit Public School system. He has post-doctoral training and certification in neuro-emotional-technique (NET) and applied kinesiology (AK), along with several others. Together with his staff, Dr. Kudlas is known for providing the highest level of personalized chiropractic care based on holistic principles.



To learn more about Dr. Michael Kudlas of Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic and the services he and his staff offer for patients who want to maintain mobility as they age, please visit http://www.kcchealth.net