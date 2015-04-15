Dallas Chiropractor Encourages Golfers to Seek Chiropractic Care for Back Pain

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --It's estimated that more than 5 million recreational golfers per year suffer from low back pain injuries and it is the most common complaint seen amongst professional golfers. And while low back pain is often the source of pain felt by golfers, it's not always the cause of pain. Rather, the cause of this pain is often disc injury, muscle or ligament sprains, altered joint mechanics, degenerative arthritis, or a bone fracture. With routine chiropractic care, Dr. Mark Harris can help golfers determine the true source of their low back pain and take the necessary steps to treat it.



The nature of golf puts extreme stress and torque on the spinal column each time a player swings. Many recreational players also don't practice ideal posture during their golf game, which can lead to further discomfort or injury. This stress on the spinal column can lead to back pain as well as shoulder pain, neck pain, or headaches. When golfers come to Trinity Mills Chiropractic, Dr. Mark Harris adjusts their spine into proper alignment to immediately eliminate pain and create a proper foundation for good posture in the future. Dr. Harris encourages golfers to seek routine chiropractic care to ensure that their back remains in a healthy state for years to come as they continue to enjoy the recreational sport.



While many people associate chiropractic care with short-term pain relief, regular spinal adjustments can also improve long-term health and wellness. In addition to improving any symptoms of pain caused directly by the misalignment of the spine, chiropractic adjustments help ensure that the nervous system is working properly along with all of the vital organs. Routine chiropractic adjustments and treatments also help preserve mobility for patients as they get older, preventing many injuries that often occur due to inflexibility.



About Trinity Mills Chiropractic

Dr. Mark Harris has been tending to the chiropractic needs of Dallas patients for more than 30 years. He and his staff at Trinity Mills Chiropractic are known for their expertise in offering conventional chiropractic adjustments, along with corrective exercises, nutritional counseling, lifestyle advice, massage therapy, and postural screenings. They also offer care for those who have become injured in car accidents.



