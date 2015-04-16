National High School Working Toward Introducing New Online Education System

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --National High School, an academic institution devoted to providing students with high-quality, challenging education through innovative teaching methods, announced that it is working toward introducing a brand new online education platform.



With the help of its new system, National High School will remove all of the road blocks currently faced by home-schooled students and will enhance their learning experience through interactive sessions. The ultimate goal of the new system is to develop learning skills that will benefit students in the future, helping them to learn how best to prepare themselves for courses through studying habits, learning methods and more.



The interactive aspect of National High School's new online system is also extremely beneficial. Students who engage in the program will have the ability to have instant interaction with fully trained teachers and instructors who lead the courses. This interaction is something that home-schooled students don't necessarily always get to take advantage of, so it adds an important new element to these students' education.



The new online education system will help National High School to continue to provide high-quality services to students enrolled in its curriculum. The current programs that exist at the National High School include a high school diploma program, a credit recovery program, an individual course program, an enrichment program and a new flexible courses program.



In addition to the interactive benefits that the new online education system provides to its students, the program also provides flexibility for students to be able to engage in their coursework when they want at times that best fit their schedules. The National High School's Learn Center gives students constant access to syllabi, assignment information, supplementary resources message boards, chatrooms and other excellent learning tools that will help students to hone their education from anywhere that they have an internet connection. These tools also help students to stay in regular communication with all of their course instructors.



About National High School

National High School is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). It offers a wide variety of curriculum options, including a Credit Recovery Program, Individual Course Program, High School Diploma Program and Enrichment Program. All courses, which cover a wide variety of subject areas, are geared toward increasing academic excellence, engagement and potential for future success.



