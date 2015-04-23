Prudential Beazley Real Estate Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2015 --One of the CSRA's most successful real estate companies began operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® on April 14, 2015.



As a forward thinking company, with roots deeply planted in the CSRA, Prudential Beazley feels honored to be invited into the Berkshire Hathaway family.



The storied Berkshire Hathaway name stands for strength, integrity and trust and is respected worldwide.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate, founded in 1985, is a well-respected company known for its dedication to delivering exceptional service to its clients.



Marketing fourteen new homes through various neighborhoods and representing hundreds of buyers and sellers affords Prudential Beazley the opportunity to provide a wide range of real estate services to clients in the areas of Aiken, Columbia and Richmond Counties.



Prudential Beazley's service oriented team was honored to participate in the 2010 Extreme Makeover Home Edition project that provided a new home to Ernie Graham and her family. It was a great community effort bringing together people from all walks of life working to achieve the daunting task of building a home in seven days. Together, the community and the team made it happen.



Team members strive to provide this level of service to each customer and client on a daily basis making the dream of homeownership a reality for many throughout the CSRA.



Prudential Beazley's focus on excellence in service has brought many years of success in the real estate industry and they are looking forward to continuing the venture with the Berkshire Hathaway name.



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS®

Established in 1986, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® is locally owned and operated. The agency continues to set the pace in the Augusta metro area for high customer satisfaction. The real estate agents at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® stay on top of real estate trends, and have plenty of homes for sale in Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC. Whether you are buying or selling a home, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® will make your experience not only simple, but enjoyable.



