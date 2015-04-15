Dr. Joe Jeppson, Dentist in Provo, Utah Offers Invisalign to Help Patients Look Great While Straightening Their Teeth

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --Dr. Joe Jeppson of Jeppson Dental in Provo, UT is helping local patients get the straight, beautiful smile they've always dreamed of without the hassle and unfavorable appearance of traditional braces. With Invisalign, patients can still feel confident in their smile while working to improve it.



While conventional braces with wires and brackets are effective in straightening teeth over a long period of time, many patients—especially adults—are hesitant to undergo treatment because of the way their image and appearance is affected. With Invisalign, however, patients are able to undergo orthodontic treatment without any noticeable signs. Invisalign is a series of clear plastic trays that fit snugly around the upper and lower arches of the teeth. These trays are practically invisible and can be removed at any time, providing patients with much more lifestyle flexibility than with conventional braces.



The Invisalign process is completed by providing patients with a series of different clear plastic tray sets that have been customized with computer imaging technology to gradually move their teeth into alignment. These trays are switched out approximately every two weeks during the course of treatment. While Invisalign isn't designed to correct major orthodontic issues, it is extremely effective in helping patients with mild to moderate crowding, gapping, misalignment, or bite issues improve their smile within just a few months.



Invisalign patients are instructed to wear their aligners 22 hours out of the day for best results, except for when brushing, eating, and drinking anything other than water. However, Invisalign aligners can also be removed for special occasions such as important meetings, interviews, presentations, photos, etc. which makes this form of orthodontic treatment particularly appealing for adult patients. Brushing and flossing teeth while undergoing Invisalign treatment is also much easier and less time consuming than when compared to patients undergoing traditional orthodontic treatment.



Because Invisalign uses different and more gradual forces to move teeth, patients report much less soreness and discomfort during treatment than when compared with conventional braces. Patients are also required to attend fewer check-up appointments than with conventional braces, which acts as another lifestyle benefit.



Dr. Jeppson in Provo, UT also offers Invisalign Express for patients who only need minor improvements with their smile. This treatment option can straighten patient's smiles in just 10 weeks. Patients who are interested in straightening their smile with Invisalign or Invisalign Express work with Dr. Jeppson through an individualized appointment to determine if they are an ideal candidate for the treatment.



About Dr. Joe Jeppson

Dr. Jeppson has been treating patients at his Provo, UT dental office for more than 15 years. He is proud to offer patients the latest technology for personalized treatment and he and his staff are committed to helping patients feel comfortable and at ease.



To learn more about Dr. Joe Jeppson or the Invisalign treatment he offers for patients desiring straighter smiles, please visit www.jeppsondental.com.