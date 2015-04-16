East Brewster Dental in Brewster, MA Offers DIAGNOdent Technology for Early Cavity Detection

Brewster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Dr. Stephen J. Bellorini and Dr. Glenn Harris of East Brewster Dental in Massachusetts are offering patients the latest in cavity detection technology with DIAGNOdent to prevent the need for invasive dental procedures after oral decay has been left undetected and untreated for too long. Using the DIAGNOdent Laser Detection Caries Aid by KaVo, Drs. Bellorini and Harris can find cavities in their very earliest stages in order to protect and preserve the natural tooth during treatment.



Traditionally, cavities are detected using conventional or digital X-rays and visual exams. However, this method isn't very effective in detecting oral decay in its earliest stages, even prior to it being visible with the human eye. Using DIAGNOdent, the professionals at East Brewster Dental can be 90 percent more accurate in diagnosing cavities and oral decay than when using conventional x-rays.



The DIAGNOdent fluorescent laser uses a special light to expose bacteria, also known as caries, on the tooth. Teeth with developing caries, even in their earliest stages, will fluoresce under the light, signaling the need for treatment. The DIAGNOdent is a small handheld device that is completely painless for the patient.



Because DIAGNOdent technology is so effective in exposing oral bacteria from the very start, Dr. Bellorini and Dr. Harris are able to provide restorative care for patients with minimal treatment. Unlike larger cavities that require anesthesia and drilling to treat, small cavities in their earliest stages may not even require anesthesia or drilling to treat, offering patients much more convenience and comfort. Additionally, minimal treatment also means much less financial impact for patients as well.



Dr. Harris and Dr. Bellorini are committed to providing patients at East Brewster Dental with the latest in dental technology to help them achieve their best and healthiest smiles. In addition to DIAGNOdent, patients of East Brewster Dental also have access to technologies like CEREC, digital x-rays, Biolase and intraoral cameras.



About East Brewster Dental

Dr. Glenn Harris and Dr. Stephen Bellorini at East Brewster Dental have a combined 60 plus years of experience treating the dental needs of their community. They are both well known in the Massachusetts dental community and have completed countless hours of continuing education courses throughout their careers.



For more information about East Brewster Dental or the DIAGNOdent technology available for early cavity detection, please visit www.EastBrewsterDental.com.