San Marcos Dentist Dr. Valentina Obradovic Offers LANAP for Advanced Treatment of Gum Disease

San Marcos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2015 --Dr. Valentina Obradovic, San Marcos dentist at Adriatic Dental is part of an elite group of just 1% of dentist in the U.S. trained to offer patients gum disease treatment with LANAP, short for The Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure, which is helping patients preserve their natural teeth even after advanced periodontitis. With LANAP technology, Dr. Obradovic is able to treat patients who have gum disease with less pain, reduced gum recession, and much better long term results.



While the majority of people are aware of the importance of caring for their teeth to prevent decay and cavities, too few people recognize the importance of also flossing and caring for their gums to prevent gum disease. After all, diseased gums are one of the leading causes of adult tooth loss since it affects the tissues, ligaments, and bone tissue that keep teeth attached in the mouth. When the mildest form of periodontal disease, gingivitis, leads to more advanced stages of periodontitis, invasive treatment is required to rid gums of bacteria and save the natural teeth.



Prior to the availability of LANAP, treating gum disease required invasive surgery with a blade and suturing. LANAP is revolutionary in the dental industry due to its ability to eliminate the needs for scalpels, sutures, and pain medication for gum surgery. Using the advanced pulsated lasers of LANAP, Dr. Obradovic is able to eradicate bacteria under the gum line without cutting, and also without disturbing health gum tissue.



Ultrasonic lasers remove tartar and calculus deposits on the tooth root surface underneath the gum line. After the tooth roots and gums have been cleaned and are free from bacteria, specialized lasers are once again applied to stimulate bone, root, and soft tissue to create a protective seal around the periodontal pockets. This helps preserve the natural teeth and give them the best possible chance of completely healing after advanced gum disease.



Patients who undergo LANAP for gum disease report minimal pain and are rarely prescribed pain medications. They can resume their daily activities fairly quickly after LANAP treatment because there are no incisions or sutures to deal with.



Those who are interested in the benefits that LANAP may offer for the condition are invited to schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr. Obradovic to determine if they are a good candidate for treatment.



About Dr. Valentina Obradovic

Dr. Obradovic has been a member of the professional dental community for more than 20 years. She attained her dental education at the University of Belgrade and has completed extensive continuing education courses throughout her career. She provides a wide range of services for patients, including general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry.



