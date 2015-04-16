Lisa Jolly Seeks Indiegogo Funding to Expand Her Recently Launched Brand Honeybunch

Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Lisa Jolly is a seasoned business woman with the credential of owning as many as seven independent businesses since she was just twenty-one years old. At present, Lisa is the proud owner of Soap Opera Productions Limited, an organization that produces around 10 tons of soap per month for the Chinese market. Dealing with this market for many years, she has a thorough understanding of the potential of the Asian market. Inspired by this knowledge, Lisa has recently launched the Honeybunch brand to sell the products manufactured by Soap Opera Productions Limited.



Lisa launched Honeybunch on 1st October, 2014 after she came to know about the shopify #buildabiz competition. She believes that this is the perfect business opportunity for her to build this new venture from the scratch. Within a period of four months, she has secured 2,900 orders and online sales worth well over $100 thousand. What's perhaps just as impressive is that all of her products contain valuable manuka honey which has recognized medicinal and antibacterial properties. In a nod to her resourcefulness as an entrepreneur, the entire product line will be produced by one of her other companies – Soap Opera.



Winning the shopify #buildabiz competition will be the ideal endorsement for Lisa to open a brick and mortar store and focus on the huge, online Asian market. The next target for Lisa would be to take Honeybunch to the USA as she already has an audience base there. However, unfortunately, Lisa needs funding assistance for the completion of this project in the best possible way. With this objective, she has just started an Indiegogo campaign with the funding target of $90,000.



Lisa has created a series of lucrative benefits for each contributor to her crowdfunding initiative. By contributing over $25, the backers will be automatically entered into a weekly draw for bulk soap. Depending on the level of contribution, there are many more exciting perks.



Talking about the desired impact of this project, Lisa says, "I believe that Crowdfunding whilst producing our product and passing it on to be used for good is a something I can do to help others in a way I know how and I'm good at."



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1FOigAG



The official website of Honeybunch is http://thehoneybunchshop.com



About Lisa Jolly

