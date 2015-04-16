Outreach Center of West Houston to Host 4th Annual Simulcast of Leadercast on May 8th

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Leadercast is broadcast LIVE from Atlanta, GA to hundreds of sites around the world. The Outreach Center of West Houston is proud to announce its 4th Annual Leadercast will be simulcast at Studio Movie Grill in City Centre (822 Town and Country Blvd., Houston, Texas 77024) on Friday, May 8, 2015 from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.



Last year, over 130,000 leaders from 35 countries attended Leadercast. Now, in its 16th year, this full day, the experiential conference is on track to reach its largest audience to date. The Outreach Center of West Houston is one of more than 600 locations around the world to broadcast Leadercast live from Atlanta, GA. The OCWH's simulcast of Leadercast at Studio Movie Grill in City Centre is the largest site hosted by a non-profit organization in the Houston area. The OCWH is proud to partner with Leadercast to host this epic leadership experience for the Houston community. "Leadercast serves local organizations and individuals across all sectors who want to become intentional about raising their standard of leadership," said 2014 attendee Santiago Rivera, author of Doing Business God's Way.



Leadercast exists positively to change the way the world thinks about leadership. This year's theme—The Brave Ones — challenges leaders to lead with a sense of Bravery, possessing a posture of unrelenting boldness. By attending Leadercast, you and your team members will be able to discover what it means to be a leader worth following truly. Leadercast will also be providing nationally accredited Nursing and Human Resource (HRCI and SHRM) CEUs, as well as a nationally accredited General CEU option.



The diverse and influential speaker line-up includes:



-Andy Stanley - Leadership author and communicator

-Malala Yousafzai - Nobel Laureate; Founder, The Malala Fund

-Ed Catmull - President of Pixar & Disney Animation Studios

-Seth Godin - Best-selling Author

-Rudy Giuliani - 107th Mayor of New York City (1993-2001)

-Aja Brown - Mayor, City of Compton

-Bill McDermott - CEO of SAP AG

-CMDR Rorke Denver - Navy SEAL Commander & Author

-Bill & Giuliana Rancic - Award-Winning Personalities & Co-Hosts of Leadercast

-And more!



Registration will be $125 in April and $150 in May. Register online at http://www.OC-WH.org. Registration includes admission to the Leadercast simulcast, event materials, breakfast, lunch, and beverages. Discounted rates are available for groups of 15 or more. Sponsorship opportunities are also available at a variety of levels.



For more information, visit the Outreach Center of West Houston's website at http://www.oc-wh.org or contact Jorge Quinones, Executive Director, by phone at 281-497-7211 or by email at Jorge@oc-wh.org.



About The Outreach Center

The Outreach Center of West Houston is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to providing an innovative platform for the delivery of programs through which families and individuals can restore purpose and productivity to their lives, learn new skills, develop healthy relationships and experience positive mental, physical, spiritual and emotional growth.