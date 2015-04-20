Mod Girl Marketing Discusses Why LinkedIn Still Leads B2B Content Marketing Strategy in 2015 – And 7 Other Trends

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2015 --Twitter and Facebook are often heralded as the best ways for brands to reach consumers. Yet, what about businesses looking to market to other businesses? Do the same marketing channels apply? A survey of nearly 2,000 B2B marketers conducted by The Content Marketing Institute and MarketingProfs found that LinkedIn is actually the most effective channel for businesses to connect with one another. Reportedly, 94% of B2B content marketers said LinkedIn was a valuable channel for their marketing efforts.



"Think of LinkedIn as an online convention where you're there to chat with people informally," advises digital marketing consultant Mandy McEwen of Mod Girl Marketing. "The LinkedIn crowd doesn't want to be clubbed over the head with your marketing ploys. Rather, you want to set up a solid profile and personal network, and let your content do the talking to establish your credibility. People will find you when they are ready to get down to business."



Mod Girl Marketing has been helping businesses develop a more robust web presence through the use of SEO, content marketing, and social media for the better part of a decade. The boutique agency works with a handful of clients at a time with custom marketing services that act as an extension to a company's in-house marketing department. Mandy and her team also work with a lot of other agencies that are looking to add content or social media onto their existing offerings.



"Being a great corporate storyteller is what has always worked and will always work in B2B marketing," Mandy explains. "Part of what we do is look at a company's online materials, talk with marketers and company founders, conduct competitive research, and try to nail down what makes a business truly unique and interesting to others. From there, we develop a structured content calendar that appeals to the needs of their constituents who are searching for answers, products, services, and expert opinions online."



In a recent blog entry, Mandy McEwen shares 8 of the top B2B content marketing trends for 2015, including:



- LinkedIn as a marketing channel

- Documenting content marketing strategy

- The use of infographics

- Posting longer content more often

- Going beyond blogging

- Corporate storytelling

- Content analytics

- Finding good help



More details on each point can be found at:



http://www.8waysin8days.com/8-b2b-content-marketing-trends-consider/



"One of the interesting findings of The 2015 B2B Content Marketing Study was that less than a third of marketers with a verbally-discussed content strategy felt their efforts paid off – compared to 60% of marketers with a written content calendar," says Mandy McEwen. "We find that developing a strategic content plan is an area that companies need the most help with, but is also something that brings great prosperity and noticeable SEO and conversion results once it's implemented correctly."



One of the biggest challenges cited by B2B content marketers was the ability to find and retain good talent. Mandy McEwen's current team has been with her for many years, but she says the first few years of starting her company were difficult.



"You get a lot of applicants whose first language is not English. You get a lot of people who are trying a freelance career in writing because they heard it was an easy way to make money, but they can barely string a sentence together. You get a lot of college students who don't really have the time to write or the discipline to adhere to deadlines," she explained. "My writers are not only reliable, passionate and hard-working, but they're college graduates trained in journalism and our specific areas of expertise like healthcare, technology, home services, and marketing."



