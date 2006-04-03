Atlanta Board of REALTORS® sold on gomembers’ Q™

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) announced today that the Atlanta Board of REALTORS (ABR: http://www.abr.org/) has purchased Q™, the latest enterprise solution offered by gomembers. Founded in 1910, the Atlanta Board of REALTORS has over 7,000 members. It serves as a central source of information for their members and their main focus areas are real estate education, the promotion of professionalism in the industry and representing their REALTOR® members with legislative initiatives to create positive change for the real estate community.



“We are pleased that ABR has chosen Q,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Its scalability and ease of use will allow their staff to better manage their operations and costs. In turn, they will be able to provide more customized services to their large member base.”



Q™ is an integrated enterprise class software solution built on Microsoft .NET technology. Among other advantages, the Microsoft .NET platform allows for easy integration of data and business processes across disparate systems. It provides an open, scalable platform with excellent performance, lower cost and easy deployment that allows non-profits and associations to manage member relationships, Internet transactions and communications. Q's leading edge solutions provide large organizations the security and flexibility to meet unique business needs and increase the potential for revenue.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



