gomembers at two ASAE events as exhibitor and sponsor

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/6/2006 -- gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) continued the rounds at the ASAE events by being a sponsor of the Great Ideas! Conference in San Diego. The event was held at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort on February 26 – 28. There were over 50 sessions scheduled to get the creativity flowing. Sessions were designed for CEOs, senior staff, association managers and directors looking for practical and easy to implement ideas. Content was tailored for professionals in marketing, professional development, membership, technology, meetings, and communications.



gomembers recently exhibited at the Association Solutions Marketplace during the ASAE and The Center for Association Leadership’s Technology Strategies and Solutions Conference. It was held on January 31 to February 1 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. The conference featured 25 education sessions and was attended by over 300 association executives, staff, and industry partners.



At each conference, gomembers promoted its Q™ and meetingtrak™ solutions. Q™ is an integrated enterprise class software solution built on Microsoft .NET technology. It provides an open, scalable platform with excellent performance, lower cost and easy deployment that allows non-profits and associations to manage member relationships, Internet transactions and communications. Many attendees were impressed with the integrated accounting and data warehouse capabilities.



meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. meetingtrak has been widely embraced by corporate, association, education, and independent meeting planners. Conference goers said that etrak, the online module, out does its competition. And, of course, gomembers’ support and successful installations continue to draw rave reviews.



“We are pleased to participate in these important industry events,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It gives us the opportunity to meet with customers and prospects, while being able to keep up with the latest trends. Both conferences were very well attended and Q received great exposure. We look forward to attending again next year.”



For more information on gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website - http://www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.





